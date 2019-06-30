Rocket Mortgage Open Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

Nate Lashley enters the final day of the Rocket Mortgage Open at 23-under par, up six strokes on J.T. Poston. The two will tee off together Sunday at Detroit Golf Club at 2:05 p.m. EST (coverage starts on CBS at 3 p.m.). He scored a pair of 63’s on Thursday and Saturday, as well as a 67 on Friday.

This puts him in position to earn a hefty paycheck of $1.314 million. According to Golf News Net, this is the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart.

The overall purse is $7.3 million. Here’s how the top-20 pays out:

1. $1,314,000

2. $788,400

3. $496,400

4. $350,400

5. $292,000

6. $262,800

7. $244,550

8. $226,300

9. $211,700

10. $197,100

11. $182,500

12. $167,900

13. $153,300

14. $138,700

15. $131,400

16. $124,100

17. $116,800

18. $109,500

19. $102,200

20. $94,900

Nate Lashley Career Earnings

Something to watch: The Rocket Mortgage is an Open qualifier, meaning the top 2 non-exempt players who finish in the top 8 (inc. ties) earn a spot at Royal Portrush. As of now, 5 of the top 20 on the RMC leaderboard are already in The Open. Good chance two sports are earned here — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) June 29, 2019

The 36-year-old from Nebraska has raked in career earnings of $1,181,151 overall since turning pro in 2005, according to Yahoo Sports.

For 2019, he ranks No. 140 on the money list with $541,502. He ranks No. 335 in the world rankings, making this breakthrough in Detroit quite the suprise.

Lashley is a long ways away from his Korn Ferry Tour appearance in 2006. According to USA Today, he missed 12 of 14 cuts before splitting time between golf and real estate. His lack of success partially stemmed from personal tragedy.

While a junior at Arizona, his parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash on their way home from watching him compete at the 2004 NCAA West Regional. “It was just shock,” Lashley said in a 2017 ESPN story. “Shock and disbelief. It was a really tough time, especially that week with the funerals and the memorial service. I was just kind of out of it.” He also said: “Golf was a release, something to get away from it all,” he says. “When you’re on the course, your focus is on golf. It took away some of the pain from thinking about my parents and my girlfriend and the crash.

He eventually qualified for the PGA Latino America Tour in 2015 and earned his PGA Tour card in 2018. After a knee injury sidelined him for his rookie season, he bounced back to make 11 of 15 cuts in 2019, including an eighth-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open in February (his only top-10 finish on the PGA Tour).

He made the Rocket Mortage Open as a third alternate. As Brendan Quinn of The Athletic points out, he is now in excellent position to qualify for the British Open later this month.