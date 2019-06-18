Saints ‘Comfortable’ Making Michael Thomas Highest Paid WR [REPORT]

Optimal Lineup – CAPTAIN: Cole Beasley ($6,000) – Alvin Kamara ($11,800) – Michael Thomas ($11,600) – Dak Prescott ($9,000) – Amari Cooper ($8,200) – Brett Maher ($3,200) Cole Beasley does have some risk on the surface, I'll certainly admit that. But in this spot, it's not nearly what most are going to think when looking at his game log. While Dak Prescott here with Amari Cooper in the three-player stack with Beasley was something I knew immediately after researching that I wanted to target. The Saints have allowed 3,332 yards and 21 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season, but most importantly, have given up four rushing touchdowns to them as well. Prescott has tallied 35 rushing attempts in the past six weeks while Alvin Kamara is a player who needs to be mentioned. While the Cowboys aren't bad against opposing running backs, they have given up – CAPTAIN: Cole Beasley ($6,000) – Alvin Kamara ($11,800) – Michael Thomas ($11,600) – Dak Prescott ($9,000) – Amari Cooper ($8,200) – Brett Maher ($3,200)does have some risk on the surface, I'll certainly admit that. But in this spot, it's not nearly what most are going to think when looking at his game log. While Amari Cooper showing up hurt Beasley's production slightly, this is a spot I like a lot for the slot receiver, as he draws a great matchup. You could actually argue Beasley has the best matchup on the entire Cowboys offense. Even in the four games since Cooper's arrival, Beasley has seen 19 targets and posted games with four and five catches prior to last week. Based on matchup and upside, I think we'll see Beasley a bit more involved and receive somewhere around 7-8 targets and land back around the 60-70 yard mark with a score. Using the Cowboys slot receiver in captain here allows me to lock in on a few players who have impressively high floors and as we've seen, pretty incredible ceilings. Being able to gethere within the three-player stack with Beasley was something I knew immediately after researching that I wanted to target. The Saints have allowed 3,332 yards and 21 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season, but most importantly, have given up four rushing touchdowns to them as well. Prescott has tallied 35 rushing attempts in the past six weeks while scoring five touchdowns in the process. This is an elite spot for Prescott to use his legs around the goal line, and he's impressed as a passer as of late also. If there's one thing I've learned about Cooper, it's that he loves primetime games, and this goes back far before just his Thanksgiving performance. Much was made about the 24-year-old's up-and-down 2017 season, but two of his best games came on a national stage. The most memorable was a monster 11-catch performance for 210 yards and two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Cooper thrives in the spotlight, and while choosing a player purely on that isn't the best idea, his matchup is appealing also. While he'll draw Marshon Lattimore, the Saints cornerback has struggled as of late. As a team, New Orleans has allowed 2,483 yards and 17 touchdowns to opposing wideouts, ranking as the worst in the NFL from a fantasy perspective, per ESPN . I'll dive deeper into the Saints side as we roll on, butis a player who needs to be mentioned. While the Cowboys aren't bad against opposing running backs, they have given up 66 receptions for 501 yards through the air to the position. It's not incredibly bad, but this does point to being a Kamara game, although Mark Ingram will unquestionably get his share of touches. Kamara has received at least 14 touches in every game over the past six weeks, and last week against the Atlanta Falcons was the first time he hasn't scored at least once in five games. I expect the Saints young back to get back on the board this week, even with the Cowboys offense looking much improved. The 150-max lineup features a fair amount of upside with more risk involved, and I'll go through that build next.

Michael Thomas is about to get paid.

The Saints’ All-Pro wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but there have been reports that the team has made some headway on his contract in recent days and it could be massive.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday that the Saints are “comfortable” making Thomas the highest paid wide receiver in the game. Russini added that the deal could be done before training camp, setting the new bar for wide receiver contracts in the NFL.

Contract extension negotiations between New Orleans and WR Michael Thomas are progressing. Sources say Saints are comfortable making him the highest paid receiver in the game. #Saints — Dianna (@diannaESPN) June 18, 2019

Currently, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has the highest average salary at $18 million per year, and also collected the largest guarantee ($65 million). The Giants inked Beckham to that deal last year before shipping him off to Cleveland.

Behind him are Antonio Brown ($16,708,333 annual salary), Mike Evans ($16,500,00) and DeAndre Hopkins ($16, 200,000).

Thomas’ base salary will be just over $1 million this season, according to Spotrac. It’s the first year that he’ll make over the $1 million mark.

Thomas was taken in the second round by the Saints in 2016. He’s made the Pro Bowl twice and has 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

Pro Football Talk reported Monday that the sides had made progress in their conversations.

“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report,” general manager Mickey Loomis said. “Look, we love what Mike’s done for us. He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him as a Saint for a longtime as well.”