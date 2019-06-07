Los Angeles’ own Snoop Dogg had an action-packed segment on ESPN’s First Take today in which he talked about a number of issues surrounding the Lakers. From their Anthony Davis trade rumors to free agency rumblings, Uncle Snoop dished out his patented wisdom on a number of high priority topics for the Lakers’ front office.

Snoop Dogg Weighs in On Lonzo Ball & Lakers’ Future Outlook

Moments after his remarks on Anthony Davis coming to the Lakers, Snoop took a second to break down how the Lakers could be just fine even if they strike out among top free agents.

“I think if Lonzo Ball gets back healthy, we’ll be alright.” Snoop said, “I’m gonna take what we got.”

The Doggfather brings up a good point in that the Lakers, when healthy, were one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Fighting their way up to fourth place in the loaded conference before injuries set in and took their toll, the Lakers were a dangerous team at full health last season – something many analysts and even fans tend to forget. While the end of the season was ugly, that wasn’t indicative of the team that was built and it is unlikely the Lakers EVER suffer another injury-plagued season as bad as 2018-2019.

Snoop Weighs in on how to Build the Lakers Moving Forward

It is clear Snoop has an appreciation for the Toronto Raptors and clearly feels their organization has built a winning basketball team the right way.

“I’m watching the finals right now and I can name three people from the Toronto Raptors and I don’t know nobody else.” Snoop would go on to say, “So it’s really not about all of that, if you’re playing your role and doing what you’re supposed to be doing, you need one or two pieces and then the rest shall follow.”

By this logic, Snoop seems to feel that the Lakers have not just a playoff contender but a title contender when healthy. He isn’t entirely wrong.

Especially if young players like Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Ball can take another step forward in their development, the Lakers might have an elite crop of homegrown stars to pair with LeBron as soon as next season. When the entire group is all at full health, the Lakers are a rangy, athletic, and selfless unit that gives matchup nightmares to opposing coaches.

While all the rumblings have been to go get a top free agent or trade for an established star, maybe the best course of action is to just sit put, let the young talent thrive, and use the remaining money to fill out a competent supporting cast.