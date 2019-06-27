Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 27

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports headlines from Wednesday, highlighted by Vanderbilt beating Michigan in a decisive College World Series championship game to win their second NCAA baseball title.

We also take a look back on Wayne Rooney’s insane goal from beyond midfield and the story of an 81-year-old golfer making not one, but two hole-in-ones in the SAME round.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Thursday!

Vanderbilt Beats Michigan in Winner-Take-All Championship Game to Clinch Second Baseball Title

With their backs to the wall, Vanderbilt came out swinging, winning two elimination games including Wednesday night’s championship-deciding game against Michigan. The 8-2 victory in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals gave the Commodores their second NCAA baseball title (they won the first in 2014).

Vanderbilt capped a dominant season that saw them go 59-12, winning both the SEC regular-season and tournament titles and setting the record for SEC wins in doing so.

First dog pile of the season. It was well worth the wait. 🎉#CWS | #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/OGiwlEsJj8 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) June 27, 2019

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, the Commodores’ Pat DeMarco hit a game-tying home run to left. They would go on to score three runs with two outs in the third inning and wouldn’t look back.

Freshman sensation Kumar Rocker was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. Rocker threw 12 1/3 innings during the CWS, striking out 17 and only giving up 2 earned runs. He started Tuesday night’s elimination game that Vandy would win 4-1, forcing Wednesday’s deciding game. He will be etched in NCAA Tournament history as the pitcher who threw the 19 strikeout no-hitter against Duke with their season on the line in the super regionals.

The Cinderella run from Michigan came to an end just one win short of an NCAA title. The Wolverines were one of the last four teams selected for the 64-team NCAA Tournament.

MUST-SEE PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Wayne Rooney Scores Insane Goal From Behind His Own Half

Something about playing against Orlando City at Audi Field brings out the special in Wayne Rooney. From DOWNTOWN 😱😱😱 (via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/E8P7xHWY40 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 27, 2019

Former England national team captain Wayne Rooney can still find his way to the highlight reel. Playing for D.C. United in the MLS, Rooney scored on a crazy 65-yard boot which caught Orlando City SC goalkeeper Brian Rowe out of position.

The goal was Rooney’s ninth on the season. He came into Wednesday’s game tied for third-most goals in the league this year.

YOU WON’T BELIEVE THIS: 81-Year-Old Golfer Makes Two Aces in Same Round



Chuck Miller achieved something that all of us golfers dream of doing every time we tee it up…not just once, but twice in the same round. The 81-year-old author had an out of body golf experience last week, making two hole-in-ones during his round at Hot Springs Village’s Cortez Course in Arkansas.

According to a report from the NBC Affiliate KARK, Miller made his first ace on the par-3, 135-yard 12th hole.

“When the first one went in on the 12th hole, I was really excited,” said Miller. “It was a great shot over the front bunker onto the green; it bounced once or twice and went into the cup. We all jumped and shouted.”

Then Miller stepped up to the tee on the 17th hole and got a bit of luck from the golfing gods to deliver him his second ace of the round.

A humble Miller told the story of his second hole out to KARK:

The second hole-in-one was a complete fluke. I sculled my tee shot on 17. It never got much off the ground and hit the ground only about 70 or 80 yards from the tee. Since the ground was dry and the hill sloped downwards, the ball continued to roll. It rolled past the front left bunker guarding the green and rolled onto the green. Once the ball got onto the green, one of my playing partners yelled it’s going to go into the hole – and damned if it didn’t. I was thrilled but couldn’t believe such a lousy shot ended up in the hole. I guess it proved what my dad said to me when I first began playing, ‘it’s not how but how many.'”

This wasn’t Miller’s first rodeo with a hole-in-one. He had an ace back in 1974 at Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club in California.

Miller went on a nationwide tour in 2012, playing golf in all 50 states. He has become known as the “Traveling Guy” and authored a book about his golf trip, titled “Golfing the U.S.: Reflections on a 50-Week, 50-State Golf Odyssey.”

How rare was Miller’s feat? According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of a golfer making two aces in the same round are 67 million to 1.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP

MLB All-Star Game Starters Election

For the first time ever, fans will be given a 28-hour window to vote-in the All-Star game starters. Fans have already narrowed the selections down to three finalists per position, from a primary voting phase. The winners will be unveiled on ESPN tonight at 7pm ET.

Voting Window: Wednesday, 6/26 (12pm ET) – Thursday, 6/27 (4pm ET)

All-Star starters to be announced: Tonight, 7pm ET (ESPN)

FIFA Women’s World Cup (Quarterfinals): U.S. vs. France

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team faces off with host nation France on Friday afternoon in a much-anticipated quarterfinal round match. The U.S. and France were two of the favorites to win the World Cup coming into this year’s tournament.

Date: Friday, 6/28

Time: 3pm ET

TV: FOX