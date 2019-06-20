2020 Stanley Cup Odds: Can Blues Repeat as Champions?

For the 1967/68 season the NHL doubled in size by adding six expansion clubs. One of those teams, the California Seals, no longer is in existence. Four of the five others had won a Stanley Cup entering the 2018/19 season: the Kings, North Stars/Stars, Flyers and Penguins.

The sixth expansion team was the St. Louis Blues, and they made the Cup Final each of their first three seasons but lost every game. On January 3 of this past season, the Blues had the fewest points in the NHL so it seemed impossible the team would win its first-ever Cup.

Yet the Blues upset the Bruins 4-1 in Boston in Game 7 to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup and become just the fifth team ever in 17 tries to win a road Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final – but third in a row to do it. Not only did the Blues become the first team in the NHL’s expansion era to win a Cup after being last in the overall standings after its 30th game of a season, but the first club in that span in the NHL, NBA, NFL and Major League Baseball combined to even reach a title game when being last after 25 percent of a regular season had been played.

The Blues took off once the team called up rookie Jordan Binnington and installed him as the starter in goal on January 7. St. Louis was the second straight team to win its first-ever Cup after the Washington Capitals in 2018. That leaves 11 active franchises yet to win one.

Could St. Louis repeat next season? Oddsmakers list the Blues at +1200 on the 2020 Stanley Cup odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Binnington is a restricted free agent, but there’s zero chance the Blues let him leave. He became the first rookie in NHL history to earn each of his team’s 16 wins en route to winning a Stanley Cup.

To little surprise, the Tampa Bay Lightning are +800 favorites at betting sites to win the second Stanley Cup in franchise history next spring. The Bolts tied an NHL record with 62 wins this past season and were heavy favorites entering the playoffs – only to get swept in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets in one of the biggest upsets in not just NHL history but American team sports history.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who stunningly reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 as an expansion team, are +900. Vegas blew a 3-1 first-round lead this year to San Jose, losing Games 6 and 7 in overtime. Boston is also +900 to win the title next season after coming up short in the franchise’s first-ever home Game 7 in a Stanley Cup Final.

