Tacko Fall NBA Draft: Knicks, 76ers Among Top Undrafted Free Agent Fits

The 2019 NBA Draft provided plenty of surprises and a number of players expected to hear their names called but never received the call. While the undrafted free agent class boasts a number of intriguing prospects, one who stood out in a big way was former UCF Knights center Tacko Fall.

The towering 7-foot-7 big man improved his game throughout his four collegiate seasons, and many expected a team to use a second-round pick to add him to the mix. After all, finding a player of his size who produced well in college is not easy task, but in the end, Fall is still looking for an NBA home.

During Fall’s senior season, he averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and knocked down 74.8 percent of his attempts from the field. His defense around the rim is a major selling point, but there’s concern over how his game will adjust to the NBA level. Fall didn’t play outside of the paint often, but did show flashes of being able to do so.

We’re going to take a look at a few of the best fits for the 23-year-old big man, along with his future NBA outlook.

Tacko Fall NBA Draft: Knicks, 76ers Headline Undrafted Free Agent Fits

There’s no question that the former UCF center will likely need time to adjust to the NBA game. It’s expected he’ll spend the early stages of his career in the G League or improving his game before seeing playing time. While the New York Knicks already have their big man of the future in Mitchell Robinson, they could have a nice depth addition for the future by adding Fall as a low-risk, high-upside player.

The Knicks added Michigan Wolverines forward Ignas Brazdeikis in the second round, but as Ted Holmlund of the New York Post reported, the team had an interest in Fall prior to the draft. Considering the interest was there from New York, it would make sense for them to consider adding the big man to their 2019 NBA Summer League roster.

Another team to monitor is the Philadelphia 76ers, who opted to make waves on draft night by swinging a plethora of trades. They walked away with Washington’s Matisse Thybulle and Iowa State’s Marial Shayok when the night wrapped up, but find themselves in an interesting situation.

If the Sixers manage to re-sign both Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris to big free agent contracts, they’ll need cost-effective players on the roster. Fall could be an option to fill a role similar to the one Boban Marjanovic did last season after he was acquired via trade as part of the Harris trade.

Tacko Fall’s NBA Draft Fits: Lakers a Wild Card

I’m interested to see what the Los Angeles Lakers opt to do when it comes to undrafted free agents. In order to set themselves up to make a run at a max-level free agent, they’ll need to add minimum salary options to round out the roster. While the Lakers managed to add a second-round pick and selected Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker, they would be wise to be active on this front.

Fall’s fit with the Lakers could make sense, as the team doesn’t have a clear-cut center at this point, but they are also incredibly thin at a number of other positions. If the Lakers were able to add the big man as someone who could sit for a year, which may not be realistic, then making this move could make sense for Rob Pelinka and company.

