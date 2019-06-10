The Cleveland Browns’ Rating In Madden 20 Is Shocking

The Cleveland Browns enter the NFL season as one of the most hyped teams in all of football.

The Browns’ rating in Madden 20 reflects that.

Shacknews reported that the long-suffering Browns — who have mostly been relegated to the bench in past iterations of the game — will be rated 87 overall.

The Browns were already on their way up at the end of last season, finishing 7-8-1 and having a lot to be hopeful for.

But Cleveland made the jump to full-on contender this offseason with a series of gutsy moves by general manager John Dorsey.

Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt all came to Cleveland in the offseason to combine forces with a young core than already included Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett.

Browns fans are ready to keep the Dawg Pound at capacity all season and put their paper bags away for good. The passionate fan base will also get to finally play with their favorite squad without being at a severe disadvantage.

The last time the Cleveland Browns had a player grace the cover of the game was when running back Peyton Hillis got a boost from fans and landed the legendary spot.

Hillis will likely go down as the most unheralded cover athlete. He was a seventh-round pick with only 26 career touchdowns and one 1,000-yard season.

In 2010, the Arkansas product became the first Browns running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season since 2008.

In the years leading up to Hillis, names like Brett Favre (2009), Troy Polamalu (2010), Larry Fitzgerald (also 2010) and Drew Brees (2011) — all likely Hall of Fame picks — were Madden’s pick.

Beckham was on the cover in 2016, but was then a New York Giant.

This year, reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is the cover athlete. Mahomes wowed in his first year as the starter the Kansas City, throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns during the regular season and leading the Chiefs to their first AFC championship game since 1993.

“It is awesome and definitely a full circle moment for me,” Mahomes said during an interview with The Associated Press before the cover was revealed.

The wildly popular game is due to be released on Aug. 2.

