Former Patriots Teammate Can’t Believe How Young Tom Brady Looks

At 42 years old, it can objectively be said that Tom Brady looks great for his age. You don’t have to be a New England Patriots fan to acknowledge that.

Whether he’s the beneficiary of some very genes, proper hydration, his diet including lentil tacos and avocado ice cream, being married to a world-class supermodel, or maybe an aging painting hidden away in his attic, Brady looks at least 10 years younger than his listed age.

What’s his secret? Many asked that question after Brady announced his new endorsement agreement with IWC Watches (no more Tag Heuer!) on Instagram. In the photo, Brady did not appear to be a 42-year-old man.

Even former teammate Donte Stallworth had to ask after seeing that photo. In the comments of Brady’s Instagram post, Stallworth wrote, “Bruh, how old are you …. 18?? Wtf, Tommy.” WTF, indeed, man. (Stallworth is 38 years old, by the way.)

The 10-year pro played one full season with the Patriots in 2007, catching 46 passes for 697 yards and three touchdowns. It shouldn’t be a surprise that Stallworth had one of his best years playing in the New England offense with Brady throwing to him. (His best campaign was 2005, during which he had 70 receptions for 945 yards and seven scores for the New Orleans Saints.)

Brady’s youthful features apply to his football play as well. Last season, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards (the 10th 4,000-yard season of his career) and 29 touchdowns.

NFL players don’t typically play into their 40s. Even quarterbacks are usually done by their late 30s. But Brady will probably play at least two more seasons, depending on the contract extension he eventually signs.

