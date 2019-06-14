Toronto Raptors Parade: When Is the Championship Celebration?

The Toronto Raptors are bound for a championship parade after winning their first NBA title. The team has not announced the specific date and time of the parade, but Heavy will be updating this page with all the official info as soon it is released. A photo was posted on Twitter suggesting the parade will be Monday, June 17, but we will wait until the Raptors announce the official date.

The parade is expected to be this weekend or early next week. The parade route is expected to tie into Jurassic Park, the epic fan area where fans watch games outside the arena.

Credit to Raptors president Masai Ujiri for taking the necessary changes to build Toronto into a contender. Ujiri traded DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard with no assurance that he would re-sign this summer. Ujiri also made a midseason move to acquire Marc Gasol who played valuable minutes during the postseason. SB Nation provided a great overview of how the Raptors won an NBA title that few expected.