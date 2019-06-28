Chiefs Expecting NFL’s Decision on Tyreek Hill Soon [REPORT]

The Kansas City Chiefs could find out the fate of wide receiver Tyreek Hill soon.

According to a report from Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs are ‘hopeful’ that they will learn of the NFL’s ruling on their star wide receiver before training camp, which begins on July 26.

Hill has not been with the Chiefs for organized activities this offseason since being suspended by the team on April 25.

Hill met with with league investigators for eight hours on Wednesday, discussing the fallout from a child abuse probe and explosive audio that was released where Hill threatened his fiancee, Crystal Espinal. The probe against Hill is no longer active.

“This is not an active investigation, which is the same status of the case during my press conference,” a spokesperson for the Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to NFL.com. “As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we will then reevaluate the case.”

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported that the team is optimistic that Hill will be at training camp and that the meeting with the NFL investigators was “successful.”

“An official from the players’ union declined to comment on the interview, but multiple sources with knowledge of the situation said the meeting was considered a successful one for Hill as he provided the NFL a massive amount of evidence to support his testimony,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor also noted that a team official predicted a maximum of four games under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The audio of Hill and Espinal speaking about the incident was released by a local TV station on April 26. It added another layer to the issues surrounding Hill.

“Daddy did it,” Espinal is heard saying, paraphrasing her 3-year-old son. “He is terrified of you.”

Hill can be heard responding on the audio saying: “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”

Following the audio’s release, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt came out and said he was “deeply disturbed” by what he heard, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s a tough situation for the organization, and we wish the best for his family,” Hunt said. “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”

This is the second incident the team has had to deal with recently involving off-field personal conduct issues

Last season, Kansas City cut ties with Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt following the release of a video that showed him kicking and pushing a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

Hunt was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list and released by the Chiefs before being handed an eight-game suspension. Hunt was given a second chance by the Cleveland Browns, whose current general manager John Dorsey drafted Hunt out of Toledo during his time with the Chiefs.