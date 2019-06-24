USA vs. Spain: Starting Lineup & Roster in the World Cup

USA takes on Spain in their first match of the Knockout Round. The winner will play France in the next round, while the losing team will be eliminated from the World Cup. We take a look at the projected USWNT starting lineup and will update this page with the official starting XI when it is released.

The U.S. enters the match dealing with a few injuries including Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz. Both players are expected to play against Spain after missing the last match against Sweden. The U.S. and Spain will play in humid conditions today, but manager Jill Ellis emphasized the team is only focused on the game itself.

“I haven’t paid attention to the weather report,” Ellis told ESPN. “But for us, everything has been about making sure our recovery was happening the night of the Sweden game. After the huddle, I just said to them, ‘The MVP right now is going to be your recovery and your hydration and your attention to detail,’ in terms of making sure they do that. I think our players are fantastic with that, in terms of knowing that the next game starts as soon as that game is over.”



The Winner of the USA-Spain Match Will Play France

France took care of business against Brazil to advance to play the winner of the USA-Spain match. Spain stands in the way of the highly anticipated USA-France matchup that many expected before the World Cup started. If the U.S. is able to advance, they would be one of just eight teams remaining in the tournament. The U.S. continues to emphasize that they are focused on the match in front of them.

“I would have taken an extra day or two,” Kelley O’Hara noted to ESPN. “But no, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about getting the job done, whoever we’re playing, focus on that.”

Here is a look at the projected starting lineup as well as the USWNT roster.

USA Projected Starting XI

POSITION PLAYER GK Alyssa Naeher D Crystal Dunn D Julie Ertz D Abby Dahlkemper D Kelley Oshara M Lindsey Horan M Samantha Mewis M Rose LaVelle F Megan Rapinoe F Alex Morgan F Tobin Heath

