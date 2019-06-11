USA World Cup Schedule: When Is the USWNT’s Next Match?

Team USA is off to a stellar start in the 2019 World Cup. The USWNT has a little time off until their next match on Sunday, June 16 at 12 p.m. Eastern against Chile on Fox.

The U.S. Women’s National Team will play their final group stage match on Thursday, June 20 against Sweden at 3 p.m. The United States got off to a quick start against Thailand with three early goals and continued the momentum in the second half by keeping their feet on the gas. Team USA is expected to face a more difficult test in the next two matches, especially against Sweden. The knockout stage matches will be on Monday, June 24th for the top two teams in Group F.

Alex Morgan, who scored the first goal of the World Cup for the USWNT, sounded confident on the team’s chances of winning back-to-back trophies heading into the tournament.

“I think that having been on this team for nine years and having that consistent core of players who’ve also been on this team like Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Kelley O’Hara — some of these players I remember have been there since the 2011 World Cup and possibly even before, I feel like we’ve really gotten to know each other,” Morgan noted to Pro Soccer USA. “We know exactly what each other is going to do on the field and that’s definitely helped.”

Sweden & United States Are the Favorites to Advance Out of Group F

Sweden defeated Chile 2-0 in the other Group F match. The top two teams in the group automatically advance and the United States along with Sweden are expected to do just that. The two teams square off next week in the final match of group play and there is a good chance both teams might have already clinched a spot before the game starts.

Even if the standings end up playing out this way, the match would still have importance as the teams fight for who is the top seed coming out of Group F. Despite being one of the favorites to win the World Cup, U.S. manager Jill Ellis emphasized that the team is focused on each game in front of them.

“You can’t get beyond the first game because there are so many twists and turns in this plot, you just have to be ready to … absorb or examine what is in front of you,” Ellis explained to The Washington Post. “To get too forward ahead could be problematic. There are so many unknowns out there. I feel very confident in our preparation for the unknowns.”

Here is a look at the full USWNT World Cup schedule.

USWNT World Cup Schedule