The Memphis Grizzlies began their rebuild last season and continued it on Wednesday by trading guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz. After moving veteran center Marc Gasol previously, the team failed to get a deal for Conley done during the 2018-19 NBA season, but just prior to Thursday’s draft managed to come to terms with the Jazz.

The news of the trade was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who revealed it will include Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen and draft picks heading to the Grizzlies.

Utah is sending Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and draft compensation to Memphis for Mike Conley Jr., league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/SyPureBNcx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2019

After the initial report of the deal was revealed, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski followed it up with the terms of the picks. This includes Utah’s No. 23 selection in the 2019 NBA Draft along with a protected 2020 first-rounder which will convey as a late-lottery selection in 2020 or 2021. From there, it could become a “lightly-protected pick” from 2022-24, per Wojnarowski.

The Jazz will send a protected 2020 first-round pick to the Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. That pick will convey as a late-lottery pick in 2020 or 2021, or become a lightly-protected pick from 2022-'24. Deal complete on July 6. https://t.co/UY47lnIOWU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019

We’re going to take a look at the Jazz roster and starting lineup following the trade, as it will make them one of the more intriguing teams to watch in the Western Conference. Beyond that, it also helps bolster their NBA title chances in the immediate future.

Utah Jazz Roster & Starting Lineup After Mike Conley Trade

*Notates expected starter

C: Rudy Gobert*, Tony Bradley

PF: Derrick Favors*, Georges Niang

SF: Joe Ingles*, Royce O’Neale

SG: Donovan Mitchell*

PG: Mike Conley*, Dante Exum, Raul Neto

It’s worth noting that Derrick Favors and Georges Niang both have team options, as Hoops Hype details. There’s a chance that with Conley being acquired and boasting a large contract that it could lead to Favors heading to free agency and the team going another direction at power forward. With that said, moving Crowder in the deal complicates things a bit.

The contracts of Niang, Favors, Raul Neto and Royce O’Neale are also non-guaranteed, per Spotrac, so there’s a chance the Jazz roster in 2019-20 could look quite a bit different. The addition of Conley is certainly big for their immediate outlook and creates one of the stronger backcourts in the NBA.

