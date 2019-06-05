NBA Finals Odds: Warriors Game 3 Betting Favorites

The Golden State Warriors essentially stole Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals, holding off the Toronto Raptors 109-104 and covering the spread as 2.5-point road underdogs on Sunday despite losing Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney to injuries.

Looney suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the rest of the series while Thompson (hamstring) is questionable after scoring a team-high 25 points in 32 minutes before exiting. Golden State is a six-point home favorite on the NBA odds for Game 3 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

And Kevin Durant (calf) won’t return to the floor for Game 3 on Wednesday. Durant has won NBA Finals MVP honors each of the past two years in leading Golden State to the championship. In Durant’s place, Golden State has leaned heavily on Stephen Curry and Thompson along with Draymond Green, who totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in Game 2 to nearly pull off his fourth consecutive triple-double.

DeMarcus Cousins also played well in his second game back with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The Warriors will no doubt be pumped to play in front of their home fans again after their last four games have taken place on the road, although they are just 3-5 against the spread at Oracle Arena this postseason, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will need to give Kawhi Leonard some more help if they are going to win their first NBA title like they did in Game 1. Leonard had a game-high 34 points and 14 rebounds in Game 2, but Pascal Siakam scored only 12 on 5-of-18 shooting after going off for a playoff career-high 32 on 14-of-17 shooting in their series-opening 118-109 victory.

Toronto had won five games in a row both straight up and ATS at betting sites before that defeat, and the team is 1-3 SU and ATS in its last four on the road. Kyle Lowry has also struggled in the NBA Finals so far, totaling 20 points on 6-of-20 shooting (4-of-12 from three-point range) to go along with 11 assists, 11 fouls and five turnovers.

