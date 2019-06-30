Warriors Sign-and-Trade: Benefit of Possible Kevin Durant Deal With Nets

The Brooklyn Nets shook the NBA landscape after it came to light that they had agreed to terms with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving even before free agency got underway. While the Golden State Warriors know they’ve lost out on Durant, it appears they’re doing their best to find a way to land something in return.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news of Durant’s agreement with the Nets, but shortly after, it was revealed that the Warriors may potentially swing a sign-and-trade. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed the news that Durant could consider taking part in the sign-and-trade, which would unquestionably benefit the Warriors.

There's a possibility Kevin Durant will engage in a sign-and-trade swap with Golden State and Brooklyn, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2019

The big question is what this means for the Nets and how it would impact them. Realistically, it doesn’t appear they would gain much by agreeing to this deal. But for the Warriors, it could be the difference between losing Durant and turning to free agency empty-handed, or picking up assets and getting some help in a few other areas.

Warriors’ Benefit of Kevin Durant Sign-and-Trade

The most obvious benefit for Golden State will be if they’re able to land a player or two from the Nets who they believe will make an instant-impact this upcoming season. But beyond that, as NBA salary cap analyst Albert Nahmad reported, the Warriors would also create a $30.0 million trade exception if they convince the Nets to do the sign-and-trade.

Warriors would create a $30.0M trade exception if they can convince the Nets to acquire Kevin Durant through a sign-and-trade rather than a straight free agent signing. — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) June 30, 2019

While this would be a move that helps the Warriors, it’s led to many fans rooting for it not to work out, largely due to the fact that there isn’t a huge incentive for the Nets to do it. Unless Brooklyn is planning on moving one or two of the pieces they would send Golden State, they’ll have the salary cap space to sign both Durant and Irving.

With that said, along with the signing of the two stars, the Nets also agreed to terms with center DeAndre Jordan, and the terms of his contract were not revealed.

Regardless, the biggest takeaway here is that Durant would be doing the Warriors a favor by agreeing to this. But if he does, the Nets would almost certainly move a talented player in the process, as they still have a decent amount of depth following the huge moves on day one of free agency.

Could Warriors Land D’Angelo Russell in Sign-and-Trade?

Among the many free agents remaining on the market, Nets guard D’Angelo Russell is one of the top options to monitor. While there has been no official report of Russell being included in a potential sign-and-trade, NBA reporter Brian Windhorst did toss out the possibility on ESPN’s The Jump during the early stages of free agency.

This was more stated as a potential option for the Warriors to potential pursue, and if it happened, would send waves through the NBA. As far as Russell’s fit with the Warriors goes, that’s another argument altogether, as the team already has both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Even if Thompson misses next season due to the torn ACL suffered in the playoffs, Russell’s long-term outlook with the team would be a big question mark.

