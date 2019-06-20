Was Carmelo Anthony Showing Off for Lakers’ LeBron James? [WATCH]

Two days after news of the Lakers trading for Anthony Davis broke, a perfectly-timed video of Carmelo Anthony leaked onto the internet. In it, Anthony can be seen draining three-pointers with ease at Summit Fitness Club in New York. The 10-time All-Star knocks down 18 straight shots, from all around the horn, before finally missing one. He went 20-of-21.

The video appears to have been posted to Overtime by Chris Brickley, a well-known coach and trainer to many NBA stars, including Anthony. The 35-year-old seems to be in basketball shape as he flashes the legendary form that helped him average 24.0 points per game in 17 seasons. Was he showing off for LeBron James?

It’s no secret that Anthony and James are good friends, a relationship that stems back to their fateful meeting in 2002 at one of the most important high school basketball games ever played. The two were also teammates on the 2008 U.S. National Team where the bond tightened to an all-out bromance.

“I think they love one another,” Mike Krzyzewski told Howard Beck. “It’s so damn genuine, and it’s so cool to see…They have each others’ back, on everything.”

Despite their love affair, James and Anthony have never suited up for the same NBA franchise. They have flirted many times in the past, including in July 2018 after James announced he was taking his talents to Los Angeles.

LeBron James reportedly wants Carmelo Anthony on the Lakers.https://t.co/AEtRn5bBXh pic.twitter.com/lr8ddSKxOQ — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 7, 2018

The reunion never materialized as Anthony split time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets last year before fading off into the sunset. He hasn’t stepped foot on an NBA court since November.

Anthony hasn’t announced his retirement and hinted on Twitter that he wanted another chance to win the championship that has eluded him his entire career. He has become known for posting motivational messages on Twitter.

“When You Are Patient In The Fulfillment of YOUR Vision, You Are Able To Be Calm In The Midst Of EVERYONE Else Uncertainty”#STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/7P3Wkklvz5 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) January 23, 2019

The Lakers are in a unique position to help Anthony fulfill his lifelong dream — and reconnect him with his childhood friend. Assuming the Lakers add a high-priced superstar like Kemba Walker or Jimmy Butler, they won’t have the cap flexibility to fill out their roster with big names. Enter Anthony. The polished forward would be an easy fix, demanding only a veteran’s minimum contract.

“I think it would be great to have Carmelo Anthony be on the Lakers,” James told reporters last year. “I believe Melo can still play the game. I believe I can help Melo. I know Melo better than Melo knows himself at times, and vice versa. So if the opportunity presents itself I would welcome it. That’s what it all boils down to.”

The rumor mill was already gearing up before Monday’s video starting making the social media rounds. It’s been gaining incredible steam, with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes speculating the reunion tour may not be limited to James and Anthony. He mentioned the Lakers possibly making a move to add Dwyane Wade as well.

This may be all a dream, but it’s a well-researched dream. Sometimes, it’s easy as connecting the dots in the NBA. And sometimes it all begins with a leaked video of a former superstar hitting three-pointers in the gym on a random Monday night.

