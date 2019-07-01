Djokovic, Barty Favorites on 2019 Wimbledon Odds

While he still has a long way to go to pass Roger Federer’s eight singles titles at Wimbledon, defending champion Novak Djokovic is hoping to repeat for the second time at the All England Club when the event gets underway on July 1 in London as the +150 favorite (bet $100 to win $150) on the 2019 Wimbledon odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The top-seeded Djokovic has won four Wimbledon titles and 15 Grand Slams so far in his illustrious career, and he also has winning records versus his top two rivals there.

Second-seeded Federer is the +330 second choice and fell to Djokovic in the 2014 and 2015 finals. In addition, third-seeded Rafael Nadal – the +550 third choice – lost to Djokovic in the 2011 finals along with last year’s semifinals, with that more recent match decided in the fifth set. After beating Nadal, Djokovic defeated eight-seeded Kevin Anderson in straight sets in the finals. Anderson is seeded fourth this time around and listed at +2200 to win his first-ever Wimbledon and first-ever Grand Slam title in 2019.

Besides Djokovic and Federer, Andy Murray is the only other man who has won a Wimbledon singles title since Nadal last won one in 2010 over Tomas Berdych. However, the 32-year-old Englishman is only expected to play doubles this year coming off his second hip surgery. Other top contenders to watch are sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev (+1200) and seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1800). Fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem is +2800 to win Wimbledon for the first time.

On the women’s side, reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is the +400 betting favorite to take home her first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam championship. The 23-year-old Australian is the top seed at Wimbledon after rolling to her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros to also become the top-ranked women’s player in the world.

Serena Williams is the No. 11 seed this year and the +600 second choice to win her eighth Wimbledon singles title, which would put her one behind Martina Navratilova for the most ever. Williams made it to the finals last year before losing to 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber in straight sets. Kerber won her first Wimbledon title in 2018 and third Grand Slam overall, and she is +1200 to repeat as the fifth seed this year.

Also in the mix are second-seeded Naomi Osaka (+900), third-seeded Karolina Pliskova (+1200) and sixth-seeded Petra Kvitkova (+600). Fourth-seeded Kiki Bertens made the quarterfinals a year ago, and she may hold some value as well at +3300.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.