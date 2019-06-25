Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose Is ‘Open’ to Returning to Bulls Says Analyst

Derrick Rose is an NBA free agent this offseason.

Could he return to the Chicago Bulls?

“He said he’s open to it,” NBA writer, Steve Kyler told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I don’t know how ready he is to jump back in that. But you’re a Point Guard that’s 6’4 you’re trying to convince everybody that you’re still that guy. You go back to the place that knocked you down and you stand up to be a stud? That would be a special thing for Derrick Rose and for the city of Chicago.”

Derrick Rose is the youngest player to win the NBA’s MVP award back in 2011.

Rose also suffered multiple ACL and MCL injuries that changed the trajectory of his career.

Rose, 30, has shown flashes of athleticism over the last couple of seasons in stints with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and especially later with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“You know, when he left here, I thought that Derrick [Rose] would never be embraced by Chicago again,” 670 the Score radio host, Laurence Holmes told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I’m actually been very encouraged by one how fans reacted to when he came back after scoring fifty in Minneapolis. I actually think there’s a decent chance that he comes back to Chicago next year. The bulls are in need of a point guard play. I think that Derrick is in the point of his career now where he doesn’t need the limelight.”

Rose showed heart in last seasons NBA Playoffs. Rose averaged 14.2 points on 50.9% shooting and 70% from downtown off the bench in their five-game run.

Rose re-signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves last off-season on a $2.3 million deal.

Rose performed!

Worth noting: Back in January, 25.1 percent of the T-Wolves’ possessions ended with Rose attempting a shot, committing a turnover or going to the free-throw line when Rose is on the floor.

“He’s an amazing player,” Karl-Anthony Towns told me.

“An amazing teammate. You can’t say anything but good things about Derrick Rose. He’s probably one of the humblest people that I’ve ever met and it just speaks to his character.”

So Rose and Chicago…is that a thing?

“That’s one of those things that if you’re willing to jump into the deep end of the pool,” Steve Kyler told Scoop B Radio.

“But if you look at it Chicago has a perfect situation to plug right back in Chicago is home and where my heart is. There is an opportunity that he goes back but I’m not sure if the Bulls would want that.”