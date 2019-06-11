What Is the Most Lopsided Win in Women’s World Cup History?

The United States women’s team broke the record for the most lopsided win in the history of the Women’s World Cup with a 13-0 win over Thailand. The U.S. women’s team broke the record by taking a 12-0 lead with three minutes left on the clock. A thirteenth was added in injury time for good measure. The star of the show was Alex Morgan once again as she scored five goals, including the first. The other goals were contributed by Rose Lavelle (2), Lindsey Horan, Sam Mewis (2), Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carly Lloyd. It was in the second half when the USWNT really came to life with 10 goals in the latter stages.

Germany previously held the record for the biggest winning margin in the history of the Women’s World Cup thanks to their 11-0 victory over Argentina in September 2007.

Here are the highlights from Germany’s 2007 rout, be warned, it gets ugly:

The Women’s World Cup began in 1991 and it was there that the first high scores were recorded with Sweden defeating Japan 8-0 and the U.S. winning 7-0 over Chinese Taipei. Four years later, at the second iteration of the tournament, it was Norway who bossed Nigeria 8-0 and Canada 7-0 in the opening round. At the first tournament to be held in the U.S. in 1999, the biggest win was China’s 7-0 demolition of Ghana. In 2003, the biggest results were 7-1 wins for Norway over South Korea and Germany over Russia. There were no routs at the 2011 tournament.

Germany returned to the fore in 2015 with a 10-0 victory Ivory Coast. In that same tournament, Switzerland defeated Ecuador 10-1.

The U.S. plays its second game against Chile in Paris on June 16.

