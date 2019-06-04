Yankees 2019 Draft: Delbarton SS Anthony Volpe Taken First

The three newest members of the New York Yankees farm system, should they elect to sign, were added on Monday, June 3, as the 2019 MLB Draft held its first 78 picks.
Selecting in the first, competitive balance A and second rounds, the Yankees made Delbarton School shortstop Anthony Volpe, Missouri left-handed pitcher T.J. Sikkema and LSU second baseman Josh Smith their first three selections.
Anthony Volpe, First Round, 30th Overall
Volpe is ready to move on from dominating the competition at the high school level and take his talents to Yankees’ minor leagues. Although a Vanderbilt commit, it seems he is ready to sign with the Yankees and get to work. He will have plenty of that to do, as there are beliefs he projects better long-term as a second baseman and his power isn’t blowing anyone away. He has good plate discipline, however, and uses all parts of the field in addition to having good instincts on the base paths. Should he sign with the Yankees his first contract could be worth as much as $2.37 million.
T.J. Sikkema, Competitive Balance Round A, 38th Overall
The Yankees got an extra pick Monday night thanks to the Cincinnati Reds’ acquisition of Sonny Gray and they didn’t waste it. Sikkema was one of the SEC’s best left-handed starters in 2019, posting a 1.32 earned run average with 101 strikeouts over 88.2 innings pitched. His fastball has solid movement, which is a trait shared by his slider. The 6′, 220-pound protegé from the same program as Max Scherzer and Kyle Gibson also has a sinking change. If he signs with the Yankees he could make as much as $1.95 million on his first contract.
Josh Smith, Second Round, 67th Overall
Smith, who is part of a Tigers team that is still alive for a College World Series berth, is a big reason why LSU in such a position. Leading the Tigers in several offensive categories, he is a home run short of being a 10/20 player this season with 41 runs batted in and an average of .346. The left-hander has power that which when refined, could push him to 15 big-league taters. If he should sign with the Yankees, his slotted bonus is $976,700.
Yankees Pick Schedule
The draft resumes on Tuesday, June 4, with rounds 3-10 at 1 p.m. ET. Rounds 11-40 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5. Full coverage will be available on MLB.com. The Yankees may pass on any of their slotted selections and still make picks later should they elect to. The scheduled selections for the rest of the draft for the Yankees are:
Several of the Yankees’ 40 selections in 2019 will never wear a Yankees uniform but some will, and for those who do, their time playing for the Yankees will have begun with the 2019 MLB Draft.