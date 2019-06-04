Yankees 2019 Draft: Delbarton SS Anthony Volpe Taken First

The three newest members of the New York Yankees farm system, should they elect to sign, were added on Monday, June 3, as the 2019 MLB Draft held its first 78 picks.

Selecting in the first, competitive balance A and second rounds, the Yankees made Delbarton School shortstop Anthony Volpe, Missouri left-handed pitcher T.J. Sikkema and LSU second baseman Josh Smith their first three selections.

Anthony Volpe, First Round, 30th Overall

Volpe is ready to move on from dominating the competition at the high school level and take his talents to Yankees’ minor leagues. Although a Vanderbilt commit, it seems he is ready to sign with the Yankees and get to work. He will have plenty of that to do, as there are beliefs he projects better long-term as a second baseman and his power isn’t blowing anyone away. He has good plate discipline, however, and uses all parts of the field in addition to having good instincts on the base paths. Should he sign with the Yankees his first contract could be worth as much as $2.37 million.

T.J. Sikkema, Competitive Balance Round A, 38th Overall

The Yankees got an extra pick Monday night thanks to the Cincinnati Reds’ acquisition of Sonny Gray and they didn’t waste it. Sikkema was one of the SEC’s best left-handed starters in 2019, posting a 1.32 earned run average with 101 strikeouts over 88.2 innings pitched. His fastball has solid movement, which is a trait shared by his slider. The 6′, 220-pound protegé from the same program as Max Scherzer and Kyle Gibson also has a sinking change. If he signs with the Yankees he could make as much as $1.95 million on his first contract.

Josh Smith, Second Round, 67th Overall

Smith, who is part of a Tigers team that is still alive for a College World Series berth, is a big reason why LSU in such a position. Leading the Tigers in several offensive categories, he is a home run short of being a 10/20 player this season with 41 runs batted in and an average of .346. The left-hander has power that which when refined, could push him to 15 big-league taters. If he should sign with the Yankees, his slotted bonus is $976,700.

Yankees Pick Schedule

The draft resumes on Tuesday, June 4, with rounds 3-10 at 1 p.m. ET. Rounds 11-40 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5. Full coverage will be available on MLB.com. The Yankees may pass on any of their slotted selections and still make picks later should they elect to. The scheduled selections for the rest of the draft for the Yankees are:

Tuesday, June 4

3rd round – 105 overall

4th round- 135 overall

5th round – 165 overall

6th round – 195 overall

7th round – 225 overall

8th round – 255 overall

9th round – 285 overall

10th round – 315 overall

Wednesday, June 5

11th round – 345 overall

12th round – 375 overall

13th round – 405 overall

14th round – 435 overall

15th round – 465 overall

16th round – 495 overall

17th round – 525 overall

18th round – 555 overall

19th round – 585 overall

20th round – 615 overall

21st round – 645 overall

22nd round – 675 overall

23rd round – 705 overall

24th round – 735 overall

25th round – 765 overall

26th round – 795 overall

27th round – 825 overall

28th round – 855 overall

29th round – 885 overall

30th round – 915 overall

31st round – 945 overall

32nd round – 975 overall

33rd round – 1,005 overall

34th round – 1,035 overall

35th round – 1,065 overall

36th round – 1,095 overall

37th round – 1,125 overall

38th round – 1,155 overall

39th round – 1,185 overall

40th round – 1,215 overall

Several of the Yankees’ 40 selections in 2019 will never wear a Yankees uniform but some will, and for those who do, their time playing for the Yankees will have begun with the 2019 MLB Draft.