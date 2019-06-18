Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 18

Welcome to Monday’s roundup of must-see sports headlines, highlighted by over a million people packing the streets of downtown Toronto to celebrate the Raptors’ first title but the day taking a scary twist as a shooting left four injured.

We also look back on Drake stealing the show at the Raptors parade with his own personal jet flyover and a Babe Ruth jersey setting the record for most expensive piece of sports memorabilia in the world.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Over a Million Pack the Streets of Toronto to Celebrate Raptors’ Title; Day Marred By Shooting Leaving Four Injured



In celebration of their first professional sports championship since the 1993 Blue Jays, over a million people shut down the streets of downtown Toronto to welcome home their NBA champion Raptors. The sea of people was quite the sight, even for NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. “I don’t believe anyone went into work today,” said Leonard. “Or they got the first few hours of the day off. Look at it. It’s crazy.” The crowds were so large that the parade had to inch forward, behind schedule, but the players and fans soaked it all in.

Monday’s celebrations were highlighted by Kyle Lowry leading the crowd in a “Five More Years” chant, urging his teammate Leonard to stick around, and Leonard mocking the famous laugh he had at the beginning of this season to cap his speech, leading his teammates and crowd to lose it.

Kawhi got that last laugh 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ogb7dMt5Be — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2019

The revelry was marred by a shooting that took place near the victory rally in Nathan Phillips Square. Police said four people suffered “non-life threatening” injuries and three people were arrested in two separate incidents connected to the shooting.

Videos that have been posted to social media show the chaos that ensued, as people ran from the scene.

UPDATE: CP24 indicates police told them they are responding to the #shooting. Reports seem to indicate the #shooter is not active- but please be cautious#WeTheNorthDay 📽 of a crowd of people running at #Toronto #Raptors Championship parade 👇 pic.twitter.com/1yCuq4ctfl — Gabriel Schray PxP (@schrayguy) June 17, 2019

This video gives you an aerial perspective from the roof of City Hall:

I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security pic.twitter.com/FEbhw88OqI — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

Those onstage at the time including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto Mayor John Tory, and Raptors players remained in place and the ceremony resumed shortly after. Trudeau would later tweet, “I hope all those injured in today’s shooting have a speedy recovery, and I’d like to thank the Toronto police for acting so quickly. We won’t let this act of violence take away from the spirit of today’s parade.”

Tune into Heavy for full coverage.

Drake Steals Show With Private Jet Flyover During Raptors Parade

Started from the bottom, now it's here. Drake's plane, Air Drake, made a victory lap over the city and the celebrations for the #TorontoRaptors #WeTheNorthDay #NBAChampion2019 pic.twitter.com/8RkBzXNrZ3 — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) June 17, 2019

Did you really think we’d get through a Raptors’ celebration without Drake? The Canadian rapper and Raptors superfan/global ambassador sat courtside for the playoff run and was in the middle of all the action on Monday, celebrating with the players on a float.

But it didn’t stop there, of course. He had his custom private jet, Air Drake, do a victory-lap flyover during the parade.

Drake addressed the rally telling Toronto to enjoy this moment because they deserve it. “These moments are few and far between… Right now, this is what I want you to do… I want you to turn to somebody that you don’t know and want you to give them a hug and I want you to tell them congratulations because we are from the greatest city in the world and we are the NBA 2019 Champions of the world!”

MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Babe Ruth Jersey Breaks Record For Most Expensive Piece of Sports Memorabilia

The Babe it still breaking records! Jersey worn by @mlb and @Yankees icon Babe Ruth c. 1928-30 sets a world record price of $5,640,000 for any piece of sports memorabilia!! Live auction at @yankeestadium still has the mythical presence of the Bambino #Yankees #SultanofSwat pic.twitter.com/4yFirdcjK6 — Hunt Auctions (@HuntAuctions) June 15, 2019

The Babe is still breaking records. Babe Ruth’s Yankees jersey from the 1928-1930 period sold for a whopping $5.64 million over the weekend, becoming the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia.

The previous record of $4.4 million was also for a Ruth Jersey – from 1920.

According to USA Today, Hunt Auctions held the event in partnership with Ruth’s family and auctioned up over 400 items. The buyer of the record jersey has not had their name released.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines