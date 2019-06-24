Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 24

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports headlines from Sunday, highlighted by Mets manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas getting into a confrontation with a reporter following a loss to the Chicago Cubs.

We also take a look back on the Los Angeles Dodgers getting a walk-off homer from a rookie for an incredible third consecutive day, and a devastating nine-second knockout in a heavyweight UFC fight.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

Mets Take Out Frustrations on Press; Callaway, Vargas Have Confrontation With Reporter Following Loss

“I’ll knock you the f–k out, bro!” Mickey Callaway and Jason Vargas in clubhouse altercation with reporter, here are the initial details. More coming: https://t.co/bMKjHIxiIu — Deesha Thosar (@DeeshaThosar) June 23, 2019

Frustrations are mounting for second-year manager Mickey Callaway and the New York Mets after a 37-41 start to the season. Things escalated on Sunday afternoon following a tough loss to the Chicago Cubs, when Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas got into a confrontation with a reporter.

The Mets bullpen blew an 8th inning lead when reliever Seth Lugo gave up a three-run home run to Javier Baez. After the game, reporters repeatedly asked Callaway about his decision to keep Lugo in the game instead of bringing in closer Edwin Diaz.

According to a report by Yahoo Sports!, Callaway walked by Newsday beat writer, Tim Healey, who told him “see you tomorrow, Mickey.” Callaway then turned and shouted, “Don’t be a smarta–, motherf—–.” The Mets manager continued to yell expletives and told a team public relations official to have Healey removed. “Get the f— out of here,” Callaway said. “We don’t need that bull— here.”

That’s when the Mets left-handed starting pitcher, Vargas, came over and got into a stare down with the reporter and would challenge him to a fight. “I’ll knock you the f— out, bro,” Vargas said.

Vargas then charged after Healey but was restrained by Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Gomez. No physical contact was made during the incident.

In a Newsday report that came out on Sunday night, Healey said Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon called him “to apologize on behalf of the organization.”

The Mets organization issued a statement, as well:

”The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today’s game in the clubhouse,” the statement said. ”We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee. The organization has reached out and apologized to this reporter and will have further discussions internally with all involved parties.”

The embattled Callaway had been given a vote of confidence from management earlier this season when there were rumors flying around about his job security with the team.

The Mets will open a four-game series on Monday night with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Three Times the Charm for the Dodgers; Continue Historic Ways With Third Consecutive Rookie Walk-Off HR



The hits just keep coming and the heroes just keep getting made in this amazing start to the season by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Prior to Saturday, a team had never had back-to-back walk-off home runs by rookies, and the Dodgers took care of that with game winners by Matt Beaty and Alex Verdugo on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Then came more history on Sunday, when Will Smith, a rookie who had just been recalled from the minors earlier in the day, stepped to the plate in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth and launched a three-run, game-winning shot to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3.

With a sweep of the Rockies this weekend, the Dodgers completed a 9-2 homestand and have extended their lead in the division to a whopping 13 games. They also have tied the best start in franchise history at 54-25.

The present is bright and the future may be even brighter for this Dodgers organization.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: UFC Heavyweight Delivers Second-Fastest Knockout in History

If you were watching the UFC heavyweight fight on Saturday night, you better have not blinked or you may have missed a knockout.

The undefeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik struck quickly and recorded a knockout of Allen Crowder in just nine seconds. It was the second-fastest knockout in UFC heavyweight history.

Rozenstruik earned a $50,000 fight bonus from the UFC. Not a bad nine seconds at the office.

