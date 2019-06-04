Eagles News: Zach Brown Trashes ‘Worried’ Redskins

Zach Brown talked to the media for the first time since signing with the Eagles. That was rather ordinary. This encounter was no-holds-barred.

Brown, who spent the previous two seasons down I-95 in Washington, had some nice pillow talk to share about his former team, the Redskins.

“That’s all they talk about,” Brown told reporters. “‘Oh the Eagles, oh this, oh that.’ But the Eagles, they’re worrying about – we’re worrying about winning a championship here.”

Brown is known as a big trash-talker around the league, but these latest comments stretched beyond that as they revealed the inner workings in Washington. The portrait Brown paints is of a desperate divisional rival that is afraid and jealous of the Eagles’ success. He even referenced the culture shock switching from one locker room to the other.

Zach Brown on no cliques in the #Eagles locker room

“This locker room is different from the locker room I came from. There are no cliques,” Brown said. [In Washington] It’s one big clique. I can talk over there and mess with the linemen, talk with them, chit chat, play cornhole. The running backs are right here, so I always give them shit.”

Brown sees a one-sided relationship existing between the Eagles and Redskins — and he’s happy to be on the side that has won the most recent Super Bowl. Over the span of seven years, the 29-year-old linebacker has racked up 17.5 sacks and 623 total tackles. He was regarded as one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason.

According to Brown, he was only heading to Philadelphia and told his agent to turn down all other offers. His one-year contract, valued at around $3 million, was plenty.

“When my agent told me that the Eagles called, I was like, ‘Cancel everything else. Don’t even take calls from anybody else. I want to go there,'” Brown told reporters.

Interesting choice for a player who once started an on-field feud with Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson when he was a member of the Redskins. The two had a short-lived Twitter battle based around Brown’s comments about Johnson using PEDs. No worries. That hatchet was buried as soon as the Eagles inked him back in May.

Talking sh** is part of the game. 🗣️ Putting our history in the past. 🚫 Teammates now. 💪 One goal. 🏆 @ZachBrown_55 #flyeaglesfly https://t.co/J1j42YsVm5 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) May 6, 2019

For now, Brown is working at all three linebacker spots during Eagles OTAs as the team puts together their personnel groupings. He’s been flying around like a crazed hornet. Brown seems like the perfect replacement for the fleet-footed, yet oft-injured Jordan Hicks.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said: “Zach Brown has some flexibility. Played a lot of good football. Exciting to get him.”

On Monday, Brown completed his first full day of participation in OTAs where he shined. He took both first-team and second-team snaps, while stepping in on base and nickel packages. With a linebacking corps comprised of Brown, Nigel Bradham, L.J. Fort, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Paul Worrilow, Brown should have a chance to stand out for the Eagles defense.

