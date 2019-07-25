2019 St. Jude Invitational Odds: McIlroy, Johnson Co-Favorites

It was an extremely disappointing showing for Rory McIlroy in the British Open last week, as a second-round rally fell just short with him missing the cut. On the bright side, McIlroy got a little more rest than some of the other competitors in preparation for this week’s St. Jude Invitational, and he again tops the betting board with +900 odds (wager $100 to win $900) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

There was a ton of pressure on McIlroy to win at Royal Portrush, where he had set the course record by shooting a 61 at the age of 16. But he struggled mightily on the first day of the British Open with a 79 and then a second-round score of 65 was not enough to make the cut. The good news is that he has won this event before when it was known as the Bridgestone Invitational in 2014 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

This year’s event will take place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, and another former Bridgestone Invitational champion is co-favored with McIlroy at +900 on the golf odds – 2016 winner Dustin Johnson. The 35-year-old American tied for 51st in the British Open a week ago, which was not a good finish for him either considering his odds as one of the favorites.

Two more top contenders who fared well in the British Open are next in line on the board, with Brooks Koepka the +1000 third choice at online betting sites and Jon Rahm fourth at +1200. Koepka tied for fourth at Royal Portrush while Rahm tied for 11th, as neither one of them could make a strong enough run to catch winner Shane Lowry last Sunday.

Justin Thomas also tied for 11th, and he is the fifth choice to win the St. Jude Invitational at +1400, ahead of other big names such as Patrick Cantlay (+2000), Justin Rose (+2200), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) and Xander Schauffele (+2200). Fleetwood is coming off a second-place finish in the British Open yet was still six strokes behind Lowry, who also won the Bridgestone Invitational in 2015 but is taking this week off.

