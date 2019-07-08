Alex Morgan Posts USWNT World Cup Celebration Photos on Instagram

Alex Morgan and the USWNT accomplished the mission they set out to do when they arrived in France: win back-to-back World Cup titles. They did just that and now it is time to celebrate. Morgan gave fans a glimpse of the post-game celebrations by posting a few videos to her Instagram Story. Here is a look at some of the photos Morgan posted to her Story.

From dancing to music with her teammates to drinking champagne, it seems like Team USA is enjoying their well-deserved title. Morgan also posted a few more serious photos, including one with her parents, Pam and Mike Morgan, after the match where she talked about the importance of family.

“Family is why I do what I do. It’s how I am able to do what I do. Family is not an important thing. It’s everything,” Morgan noted on Instagram.

Morgan then posted a photo of herself kissing the World Cup trophy.

“I think I’m in love. WORLD CHAMPS BABY!” Morgan exclaimed.

Finally, Morgan posted a photo with all her teammates on the podium celebrating as they raised the trophy. Morgan referenced earning their “fourth star.” There is a soccer tradition where each time a team wins a championship they can put a star over the crest on their jersey. This marks the fourth World Cup title for the United State.

Morgan also had this video of her awesome dance moves go viral.

Alex Morgan is celebrating all over the rest of the world pic.twitter.com/UgSRWQtshq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 7, 2019

Alex Morgan Won the Silver Boot

Morgan tied her USWNT teammate Megan Rapinoe for the most goals in the World Cup. Both players had six goals, but Rapinoe won the Golden Boot thanks to a tiebreaker because she had played fewer minutes. Morgan ended up winning the Silver Boot since she lost the tiebreaker. Morgan is known for scoring goals, but it is the little things that may go unnoticed that her teammates say make the difference.

“Alex does such a good job, of helping us younger girls along the way and then showing the standard every single day in training,” Lindsey Horan explained to Yahoo Sports. “She’s been a top player for the U.S. team and scored so many goals, and she doesn’t really stop. She never gets complacent…We were just speaking about that the other day in one of our meetings. Maybe she hadn’t scored a goal in a few games [but] she was doing so much to help our team score. It created so much space. What she was doing was helping so many other players.”

LeBron James Offered Alex Morgan & the USWNT a Salute by Sipping Tea

LeBron with the tea sip 👑 👑 pic.twitter.com/AUflydAoG9 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 7, 2019

Morgan may have given us the moment of the tournament during the USA-England semifinal match. Morgan celebrated her goal by pretending to sip tea as she trolled England. After the USA defeated the Netherlands, LeBron James offered his own reenactment as he rocked his USWNT jersey.