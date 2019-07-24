Andy Reid Addresses ‘Hot Topics’ in First Press Conference

On Tuesday, members of the Kansas City Chiefs began reporting to camp. Rookies and quarterbacks reported to camp along with certain players who were looking to get some work in before practices begin on Saturday. Travis Kelce reported early to test his injured ankle, and the results were positive.

It was a busy offseason for the Chiefs. There has been drama coming from different angles, but that has not interfered with their goal of winning a Super Bowl. Head coach Andy Reid did not shy away from any questions in his first press conference. In fact, he brought them up.

“And then, Chris Jones — [Chiefs public relations director] Ted [Crews] has given me the ‘hot topics’ here — so Chris Jones would be the other topic of interest, I’m sure,” Reid said at Missouri Western State University. “People have talked with Chris’ people, and there’s been communication there. We’ll just see whether he’s here or not here. We obviously want him here, I think he probably wants to be here, too. We’ll see how all of that works out.”

Jones had a breakout season in 2018 finishing with 15.5 sacks. Jones has made it clear that he wants a new contract, and he is expected to holdout of training camp until one is signed. The Chiefs can trade Jones before the season, if they feel the need. Reid did not offer much on the defensive lineman, but it sounds like both sides have been in contact.

Reid has said in the past that it is beneficial to be at camp. The Chiefs have a new defensive coordinator in Steve Spagnuolo who will be implementing a new defensive scheme. Missing time will set Jones back, and hinder his progress in learning the new system.

One player that will be at camp is Tyreek Hill.

Reid ‘Comfortable’ With Hill

Hill vs. the NFL is finally over. The league decided that they will not suspend the receiver after domestic and child abuse allegations. This means that Hill will be on the field throughout camp, and ready for week one of the season.

Throughout the entire process, members of the Chiefs supported Hill. So did his head coach.

“We’re comfortable with Tyreek coming back here and we look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back to doing what he loves to do,” Reid said. “We have the trust in Tyreek and we’re going to go forward in a positive way.”

Hill was suspended by the Chiefs in April following the release of audio recordings between him and his fiancee. Hill was not able to attend any offseason workouts or practices. After hearing the decision by the NFL, Hill was cleared to participate in all team activities.

“I’ve had a chance to talk to him, on the phone, in person. I spent quite a bit of time with him, actually. He’s remorseful that he’s had to put all of us through what we went through and he had to go through. That’s a sensitive situation,” Reid said. “He wants to get back and he wants to do what he needs to do to be a father and to be a player here. He’s very conscious of that.”

There is no concern from the organization on the time that Hill has missed. Reid feels that the receiver will come in and make an immediate impact. Another person who is excited to see Hill back on the field is reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. The duo connected for 12 touchdowns last season.

“He’s obviously a great football player and more than that he’s a good friend of mine and someone I work with a lot. So I’m excited to have him back out here with us and building that chemistry even more,” Mahomes said. “He’s ready to be out here and be a part of the guys and get to enjoy this.”