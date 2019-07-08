Mike Trout Makes Bold Eagles Super Bowl Prediction

The best player in baseball is booking a Super Bowl ticket for Miami. Maybe you should, too.

Mike Trout, who grew up in the Philadelphia suburb of Millville, NJ, was asked about his expectations for the Eagles this season and he didn’t mince any words. When asked for a prediction Monday at All-Star Game media day in Cleveland by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury, Trout emphatically stated: “Going to the Super Bowl, baby.”

I just asked Mike Trout for his Eagles forecast. He smiled and said, “Going to the Super Bowl, baby.” — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) July 8, 2019

Trout holds season tickets for the Eagles and attends most home games, most notably at the Eagles-Vikings NFC Championship Game where he was seen trolling his former Los Angeles Angels teammate Tyler Skaggs. The two-time American League MVP and eight-time All-Star has never been shy about his allegiance to his hometown Eagles, either.

Carson Wentz and Mike Trout are confirmed hunting buddies. RELATED: Upcoming decade(s) long Philly sports dynasty has also been confirmed. https://t.co/YKcO299vdZ pic.twitter.com/x4Db3YzX5m — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) November 4, 2018

He has often been spotted posing for pictures with fellow Eagles fans in the stands, as well as reaching over to high-five players like Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz. In fact, Trout and Wentz have gone hunting together in both New Jersey and North Dakota. Wentz also famously handed Trout a game ball after he threw a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

“You know, it’s pretty cool,” Trout told NBC10’s John Clark at halftime of that game. “We talked about it, but he’s a good dude and hopefully we pull out this win. He mentioned it, but I didn’t know he was going to do it. It happened. He’s a good dude. He’s fun to hang out with.”

In 2017, Trout supplied the entire Eagles team with custom-fitted Nike cleats. The 27-year-old outfielder was also seen geeking out at the Eagles home opener last year when the team posted a picture of Trout holding the Lombardi Trophy. It certainly does pay to have friends in high places. Trout will bat third and start in center field for the American League in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, but he’ll definitely have the Eagles on his mind. Last year, Trout was mic’d up for the All-Star Game and enjoyed some playful banter with FOX broadcaster Joe Buck about his Eagles fandom.

Every Eagles player got a pair of Nikes courtesy of Mike Trout. These belong to Zach Ertz pic.twitter.com/xxnBpOwghI — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 28, 2016

“You’re massive,” Buck said, via Penn Live. “You’d probably rather play for the Philadelphia Eagles anyway.”

“You know it, baby,” Trout responded. “Go Eagles.”

