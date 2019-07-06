BIG 3 Basketball: Anthony Morrow Reveals Why He’s Playing for Ice Cube

Anthony Morrow is living his best life in the BIG 3 League.

Morrow, who is listed as having the seventh most made three-pointers in Oklahoma City Thunder franchise history, with 255 is co-captain of the Big 3’s Bivouac team.

After going undrafted, Morrow played for the then-New Jersey Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls and averaged 9.4 points while shooting an impressive 41.7% from downtown.

I recently checked in with Anthony Morrow on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. Check out some of our dialogue below.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: It’s been a long season and right now on the line now is a guy, who I remember his days playing with the nets whenever he hit that long three. They’ll say it’s a three ball by Anthony Morrow. What’s going on man?

Anthony Morrow: What’s going on man? What’s good with you, B?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Working my tail off. Man what’s going on? What’s new? What’s old?

Anthony Morrow: Chilling man, I’m at home right now. Just got through playing in the BIG 3 not too long ago so. Been really going into overtime with the working out, stuff like that man. That’s been kind of fun getting back into that mindset.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Did you say the BIG 3?

Anthony Morrow: Yeah. I’m playing in that.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Why now at age 33, the Big 3?

Anthony Morrow: I mean, it’s not like I wouldn’t play in the league or overseas. I just haven’t signed, you know. Teams wasn’t looking to sign me in the league. Overseas I had a couple offers turned a couple down. At 33, I have four kids. I have a soon to be wife. So my thing is just, I’m not going to be going somewhere uprooting my kids for the money or if the situation isn’t where I wanted it to be. You know what I’m saying so, it’s just a good way to stay in shape. It’s fun, its good money for two months of playing. You get to choose the guys you play with in the league. A lot of guys are peers but still competing. So it’s just a good opportunity I’m not holding out. It’s just fun and a good opportunity to stay in shape and get some good run in.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah because when you talk about that, your selected situation when I look at you. Maybe you signing or playing in the BIG 3, it’s kind of like Josh Childress more than it is Kenyon Martin.

Anthony Morrow: Yeah

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Josh ended up going back playing with a team for a little while. And then floated in and floated out. Would you say that that’s a similar comparison?

Anthony Morrow: Yeah, I mean yeah definitely. That’s the fun part about it, it’s expanded even more now. So seeing younger guys and some guys that barely even played in the league. I saw a couple but they’re really good players. So it’s kind of like a more of a like a spectrum in terms of older guys and younger guys. The first year they had it I put my son and this a great atmosphere. The games quick, it’s not a lot on your body. Play once a week. It’s one of those things where for me personally I train the way I trained before any training camp regiment.