Baker Mayfield on College Career: Don’t Run From Cops

Baker Mayfield had quite the college career, going from a walk-on at Texas Tech to a Hesiman winner at Oklahoma.

He learned all kind of lessons along the way to super stardom and being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, but there’s one in particular that stood out to Mayfield: Don’t run from the cops.

The Browns second-year quarterback revealed the answer during the first day of training camp on Thursday.

Mayfield is referring to an incident while he was at Oklahoma where he was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing.

A video of the incident was released where Mayfield tries to run from the officers, but doesn’t get far before he is tackled. Mayfield eventually pled guilty to three misdemeanors and paid $480 in fines and $483.20 in restitution.

“I made the biggest mistake of my life by putting myself in this situation,” Mayfield said following the incident. “I know I represent the University of Oklahoma on a very large scale, therefore I know better than to bring bad attention and scrutiny to the school and people that I love.”

Baker Mayfield Poised for Big Year With Cleveland Browns

It didn’t take long for Mayfield to prove that he was worth the Browns’ No. 1 overall pick when he was given a shot.

In just 13 starts last season, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The Browns finished 7-8-1 as Mayfield set the record for touchdown passes by a rookie, which was previously held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

He set the bar high for Year 2 and Mayfield has found himself in the mix as an MVP favorite.

The latest odds released by Caesars Sportsbook list Mayfield as a 12-1 pick to take home the honor, tied with Patriots QB and three-time MVP Tom Brady. Defending MVP Patrick Mahomes leads the way at 4-1.

Cleveland Browns Embrace Mayfield’s Swagger

The Browns haven’t tried to contain Mayfield and his outspoken personality. In fact, the team embraces the swagger and personality that he brings to the position.

“Baker is going to be himself. He is not going to change for anyone,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Wednesday. “It does not matter, he is always going to tell you the truth. He is going to speak the truth. That is what I like about him. Everybody around him is going to know where they stand. I want all of our players to be themselves because if try to start being somebody you are not, you do not never know who you are. I want them be themselves. Baker has not changed, he had not changed from when he first got here as a rookie from the standpoint of how he is in the locker and how he is as a person.”

Playing with Mayfield is something that Odell Beckham Jr. has embraced as well.

“I am excited to be able to play with Baker,” Beckham told reporters. “Like I said, we talked all last offseason, joked with each other, laughed and now here we are. I’m excited to get to work.”

