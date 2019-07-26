Baker Mayfield is Getting the LeBron James Treatment in Cleveland

Baker Mayfield has only played one season in Cleveland, but the quarterback’s contributions to the city are already being immortalized through art.

Jason Tetlak, an accomplished interactive artist and noted Cleveland Browns fan, will be painting a mural celebrating the team’s QB and his now famous quote, “I woke up feeling dangerous.”

Mayfield dropped the line after a 28-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last season in which he threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

“There is a lot of excitement building around the upcoming season and about the future of the city in general. I think Baker really encapsulates that young, hungry mentality we have in northern Ohio right now, so he was a perfect subject. It’s like the whole area suddenly ‘woke up feeling dangerous,’” Tetlak told News 5 Cleveland. “To have a piece here that my family and friends will be able to see when they cheer on the Browns this fall is definitely special.”

Tetlak holds the Guinness Book record for largest anaglyph 3D mural, which was a massive 23-foot by 90-foot masterpiece celebrating the Beastie Boys. He uses the “red-reveal effect” to show a hidden message.

The mural will go up just outside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, within sight of the Browns home stadium, FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mayfield’s Mural Harkens Back to LeBron James’ Massive Banner

For years, several large banners of LeBron James hung from in downtown Cleveland. James — an Akron, Ohio native and NBA superstar — played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2003-10 and again from 2014-18. James helped break the city’s 52-year championship drought in 2016.

While there were many versions of the banner, which hung across from the Cavs’ home stadium, but the last was a Nike ad showing the back of LeBron’s No. 23 jersey with his arms outstretched. It was so large it reportedly took 15 people, 300 hours to create, manufacture, and install the banner.

One day after James announced he was leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers, the banner was taken down.

While Mayfield’s mural isn’t on the same scale, it’s a step in the right direction and is further evidence of the culture shift the young QB has triggered within the city and franchise. Joe Thomas, who was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection with the Browns, captured the essence of the Browns hype in a statement he made on NFL network.

“They better have the firefighters on standby because that city is about to burn down,” Thomas said. “That is a Browns town and they can feel it.”

Things Are Slowing Down for Baker Mayfield in Second Season

The Browns reported for training camp on Thursday and Mayfield was the center of attention for his first offseason at the No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Last year at a rookie, Mayfield sat patiently behind Tyrod Taylor, awaiting his opportunity.

Once he got it, Mayfield proved he was well worth the top pick in the draft.

In just 13 starts last season, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The Browns finished 7-8-1 as Mayfield set the record for touchdown passes by a rookie, which was previously held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

Mayfield should be in for a big season and noted on the first day of camp that he’s settling into the role.