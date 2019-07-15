Baker Mayfield’s Stunning Madden Rating Revealed

Baker Mayfield lit the NFL on fire last year after taking over the starting quarterback role for the Cleveland Browns.

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft passed for 3,725 yards and had and 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in just 13 starts. The Browns finished 7-8-1 and Mayfield broke the record for touchdown passed by a rookie.

It was quite the start to his career and the Madden ratings team took notice for the latest edition of the game. Mayfield is ranked just below the elite-level QBs, coming it at 83 overall. He’s the tied as the 12th ranked QB in the game.

Mayfield is just behind Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (84 overall) and on par with Rams QB Jared Goff. Notable names he’s ahead of are Carson Wentz (82), Kirk Cousins (81), Dak Prescott (81) and Mitchell Trubisky (75).

The Madden team explained what it wanted to do with this year’s ratings to make it a more unique experience playing with each player.

Our goals for this stretch were to help further the effort of the gameplay team’s Superstar and Superstar X-Factor abilities, and to truly make players (even if they don’t have abilities) feel different from one another. To begin that process, we laid out a set of individual goals. To start, we divided players into tiers based on their on-field performance. The tiers, which were a bit rougher than truly defined, were as follows: • Elite/near elite players • Quality starters • Low-level starters • Backups • Low-level backups By increasing the ratings of the elite/near elite players, and decreasing the ratings of everyone else, the stars began to stand out even more than they did before. We went through every single attribute in the game and stretched them by position.

Mayfield seems to be floating in the near elite level zone. He is rated as one of the strongest throwers in the game, with a 93 throw power rating. He’s also one of the quickest QBs, with a speed rating of 82 and acceleration of 86. Mayfield is also one of the elite throw on the run QBs in the game with an 89 grade in that area.

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is the top rated quarterback in the game at 97 overall. Tom Brady is close behind at 96, followed by Philip Rivers at 94.

Cleveland Browns Madden Ratings: Best of the Rest

Odell Beckham Jr., who should be Mayfield’s new favorite target this season, leads the way for the Browns with a 96 overall rating.

He’s the fourth highest rated receiver in the game, behind DeAndre Hopkins — who joined the legendary 99 overall club — the Raiders newly-acquired WR Antonio Brown (98) and Falcons pass-catcher Julio Jones (98). Beckham was appropriately given a max 99 spectacular catch rating.

While the Browns got their fair share of love in the ratings, there were some players that were not too happy. Among those were wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety Damarious Randall.

Randall thought his rating of 86, which made him the fifth overall free safety in the game, was still a little low.

“That’s actually an insult.”@RandallTime reacted to his @EAMaddenNFL #Madden20 ratings about as well as we predicted 😂 pic.twitter.com/5APpfznq0n — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 15, 2019

Landry didn’t need a ton of words to express how he felt about his 84 overall rating, which put him among names like Cooper Kupp and Cole Beasley.

In his first year with the Browns, Landry led the team with in every major receiving category but touchdowns. He collected 976 yards and 81 catches, which were 25 more than the next closest (Antonio Callaway at 56). He also led the team with a whopping 149 targets.

In all, Landry has racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, while recording 481 receptions — a number that puts him in a league of his own. No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons in the league.

The Browns garnered a team rating of 83 and have the 17th ranked offense in the game. Find out how all the Browns players ranked by clicking here.

