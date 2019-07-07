WATCH: Becky Sauerbrunn Whacked in Head, Bleeds vs. Netherlands

Becky Sauerbrunn of the United States collided with Danielle van de Donk of the Netherlands in the second half of the Women’s World Cup final, leading to some head bleeding. The American defender was forced to leave the pitch for a few minutes before returning.

As she returned, the crowd roared in approval. Her defensive prowess had been key in a 0-0 stalemate against the Dutch.

Here’s an image of the aftermath.

Becky Sauerbrunn is a Poet-Warrior 🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/6jU30sCsG3 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 7, 2019

Megan Rapinoe knocked in a penalty kick minutes later to give the U.S. the lead at 1-0. By the 68th minute, Rose Lavelle rifled a goal past the keeper for a 2-0 advantage.

