What Is BIG3 Basketball? Rules, Former Champions & Rosters for 2019

The 2019 season of the BIG3 Basketball league has drawn plenty of attention for a number of reasons. The league which was founded by hip hop artist and actor Ice Cube along with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz takes a unique spin on popular 3-on-3 basketball. But beyond that, it provides fans with the chance to see some of their favorite former professional players continue playing.

The league was founded in 2017 and as of the current year has increased its number of total teams to 12 from eight in previous seasons. For 2019, the league will split the games that are played each week between two different locations. For example, Week 1 featured three games at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and three others at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

We’re going to take a look at some of the rules, former championship and top players/rosters for the 2019 season.

BIG3 Basketball Rules

All games are played in half-court settings and feature a three-point line along with standard two-pointers from inside the arc. One big difference is the fact that the BIG3 offers the chance for players to knock down a four-pointer which is 30 feet away from the basket. There are three different four-point zones, as Bleacher Report’s Alec Nathan previously explained.

As News4SanAntonio’s Jeff Garcia explained, the age minimum is now set at 27 years old beginning in 2019, which was lowered from 30. All players must have played in the NBA or professionally in an international setting to be eligible to play.

One very interesting difference in the BIG3 rules compared to anywhere else is that if a player is fouled, they get one “free throw” worth the number of points of the shot they took. So if a player was fouled shooting a four-pointer, they’ll attempt their foul shot from there and it’s worth four points if made.

As far as takebacks off missed shots go, if the ball touches the rim, then a defensive rebound has to be taken back outside. But if a player airballs a shot, the defensive team can immediately score without taking the ball back. The same stands true if there’s a steal and the ball hasn’t touched the rim.

All games are played to 50 points, but they feature the win-by-two rule, so if a team trailing 49-48 hits a two-point shot and holds a 50-49 lead, the game isn’t over.

Previous BIG3 Champions

With the BIG3 now in its third year, there have been two champions crowned. Trilogy won the inaugural title and completed an undefeated season in the process. Their roster for the first season included Kenyon Martin as the captain, along with Al Harrington, Rashad McCants, James White and Dion Glover. They were coached by Rick Mahorn and Martin was named the BIG3 Player Caption of the Year.

Year No. 2 featured a new champion in Power, a group led by head coach Nancy Liberman, the first woman coach in a professional men’s sports league. That season’s team featured captain Corey Maggette, Cuttino Mobley, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen, Ryan Gomes and Quentin Richardson.

BIG3 Rosters for 2019

*Note: All roster information courtesy of BIG3.com along with Colin Ward-Henninger and DJ Siddiqi of CBS Sports.

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)

Larry Sanders

Mario Chalmers

Tre Simmons

Coach: Gary Payton

3’s Company

DerMarr Johnson (Captain)

Baron Davis (Co-Captain)

Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)

Dijon Thompson

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Dahntay Jones

Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens

Andre Owens (Captain)

Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)

Greg Oden

Brandon Rush

Robert Vaden

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Nate Archibald

Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (Captain)

Josh Childress (Co-Captain)

DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)

Will McDonald

Marcus Williams

Jermaine Taylor

Coach: Rick Barry

Bivouac

Josh Smith (Captain)

Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)

Will Bynum (Co-Captain)

Shawne Williams

C.J. Leslie

Dion Glover

Coach: Reggie Theus

Enemies

Gilbert Arenas (Captain)

Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)

Lamar Odom (Co-Captain)

Royce White

Craig Smith

Frank Robinson

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ghost Ballers

Mike Bibby (Captain)

Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)

Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)

Alex Scales

Jamario Moon

Mike Taylor

Coach: George Gervin

Killer 3s

Stephen Jackson (Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Franklin Session (Co-Captain)

Donte Greene

C.J. Watson

Eddy Curry

Coach: Charles Oakley

Power

Corey Maggette (Captain)

Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis (Co-Captain)

Mychel Thompson

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri State

Jermaine O’Neal (Captain)

Amar’e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)

Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)

Yakhouba Diawara

Jason Richardson

Bonzi Wells

Coach: Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving

Trilogy

Jason Terry (Captain)

David Hawkins (Co-Captain)

James White (Co-Captain)

Carlos Arroyo

Sam Young

Patrick O’Bryant

Coach: Kenyon Martin

Triplets

Joe Johnson (Captain)

Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)

Jannero Pargo

Chris Johnson

Sergerio Gipson

Alan Anderson

Coach: Lisa Leslie

As TMZ Sports revealed, Lamar Odom, Baron Davis, Jermaine O’Neal and Bonzi Wells were all cut from the BIG3 league. Ice Cube cited that the league can’t afford players who have “health issues” sitting on the bench the entire game.

READ NEXT: BIG3 Basketball Salaries: How Much Money Do Players Make?