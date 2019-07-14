Bill Haas Career Earnings: How Much Has Golfer Made in Prize Money?

Entering the final round of the John Deere Classic, there are at least 11 golfers within three strokes of the lead. Your leaders in Silvis (Ill.) are Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry at 16-under par, but Bill Haas and Adam Schenk are both one behind.

Haas ripped apart TPC Deere Run with a 7-under par 64, Tringale a 6-under par and Schenk a 5-under par. Landry compiled six birdies and two bogeys to hit his 4-under par 67 for the afternoon.

The payout for the winner $1.08 million. This could add to Haas’ hefty career earnings, which is the most out of the four top contenders. The 37-year-old from Charlotte has raked in $30,411,789 since turning pro in 2004, according to Yahoo Sports.

He has divided those winning between his time on the PGA Tour ($29,850,379) and the Korn Ferry Tour ($200,473), with the biggest paychecks coming courtesy of his six PGA Tour wins. This is how the payouts shake out in those victories:

2010 Bob Hope Classic ($900,000)

Bob Hope Classic ($900,000) 2010 Viking Classic ($648,000)

Viking Classic ($648,000) 2011 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola ($1.44 million)

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola ($1.44 million) 2012 Northern Trust Open ($1.18 million)

Northern Trust Open ($1.18 million) 2013 AT&T National ($1.17 million)

AT&T National ($1.17 million) 2015 Humana Challenge ($1.026 million)

He ranks No. 35 all-time on PGA Tour Money List. His two other victories came with his father Jay at the 2004 CVS Charity Classic and 2012 Umpqua Bank Challenge. The father-son duo split $430,000 between those events, including $250,000 at the CVS Classic.

How Bill Haas Spends His Money

Bill Haas hasn't won since 2015, but he's 18 holes away from changing that. https://t.co/uWSPnv7Et1 pic.twitter.com/tizKYbyEtK — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 14, 2019

Haas, along with his famous golfing family, led an investment group that pumped $2 million into The Eagle Zone course in Greenville. In a Greenville News article in 2018, the financial details were laid out.

The investment group, doing business as the Haas Family Golf Center, closed on the deal Friday and plans to invest more than $250,000 for improvements at the facility, according to a statement. The Haas group paid $1.8 million for the 23.38-acre property, according to county records. PGA pro Bill Haas, Jay Jr.’s younger brother, is also an investor in the project as are his brother-in-law Dillard Pruitt, who played on the PGA Tour, and current Eagle Zone manager John Gerring.

The improvements to the facility include new mats, new balls and enhanced lighting, as well as a pro shop and repair services.

In terms of Haas’ home, he owns a gigantic one in Greenville, according to Virtual Globetrotters. You can see several subsections, as well as a pool in a secluded neighborhood.

In addition to his personal spending, he also has hosted the Bill Haas Charity Classic each year since 2014. According to Scott Keepfer of Greenville Online, the proceeds “benefit the Barbara Stone Foundation and SYNNEX Share the Magic program. BSF funds programs that aid individuals with developmental disabilities, head and spinal cord injuries, and autism.”

He brings in some decent names from the PGA Tour, including Martin Laird, Nick Watney, his father Jay and former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson.

“We’re very proud of this,” Haas said. “I get to show off some of my buddies’ talents to my friends and family and others, but while doing that we get to raise money for some charities and do some good.”

He tees off at 1:35 p.m. Eastern time in Silvis (Ill.) for a chance at the John Deere Classic title Sunday.