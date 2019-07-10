Bill Russell Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bill Russell’s net worth is 10 million. Russell built his fortune as one of the greatest Boston Celtics players in NBA history, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

According to the Celtics, Russell played all 13 seasons with the team. He was a five-time NBA MVP and an eleven-time NBA champion. Russell’s number 6 was retired by Celtics.

“Bill Russell was the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics’ dynasty of the 1960s, an uncanny shotblocker who revolutionized NBA defensive concepts,” his profile reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Russell Played All 13 Seasons With the Celtics

“Success is a result of consistent practice of winning skills and actions,” Russell wrote. “There is nothing miraculous about the process. There is no luck involved.”

According to his NBA Legends profile, Russell was the second overall pick in the 1956 NBA draft. He was originally picked up by the St. Louis Hawks, however, the Celtics wanted him and made a trade.

Russell reportedly started for the Celtics in December after winning the gold medal in Melbourne, Australia with the 1956 U.S. Olympic basketball team in November. He went on to become a standout player for the Celtics.

2. Russell Was the First African-American NBA Coach

“Concentration and mental toughness are the margins of victory,” Russell wrote.

According to his NBA Legends profile, after Boston Celtics coach and general manager Red Auerbach retired, Russell took over as player-coach the following season. The move made Russell the first African-American coach in the league, however, the team lost their championship streak that year.

The following year, the Celtics reclaimed the championship under Russell’s command. The year after that, the team won the championship again. Then he retired. After his retirement from the NBA, Russell became a coach for the Seattle SuperSonics and the Sacramento Kings.

Russell’s profile says that he retired having led the team to 11 championships in 13 years. He had a total of 21,620 career rebounds, which ranks second in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 23,924.

3. Russell Worked as a Commentator

According to his profile, Russell worked as a color commentator for CBS and TBS between his coaching stints in the 1970s and 1980s. He was paired with Rick Barry and the two were reportedly both very blunt, providing frank commentary on the game.

In later interviews, however, he stated that he felt uncomfortable as a broadcaster. “The most successful television is done in eight-second thoughts, and the things I know about basketball, motivation, and people go deeper than that,” Russell told the Sacremento Bee.

In a video posted to YouTube, the two can be heard talking about the time Barry dunked over Russell. Barry said he caught Russel flat-footed, however, Russell said he just didn’t think Barry could jump that high.

4. Russell Co-Founded MENTOR

Russell’s Twitter bio reads, “Civil rights activist, 11x NBA Champ, Husband, Friend, & Co-Founder @MENTORnational.”

According to its website, MENTOR wants every young person to have the supportive relationships they need to grow and develop into thriving, productive and engaged adults. While Russell is not currently working for the organization, he is on the Board of Directors Emeritus list.

“MENTOR’s mission is to fuel the quality and quantity of mentoring relationships for America’s young people and to close the mentoring gap for the one in three young people growing up without this critical support,” the organization says.

5. Russell Fought for Civil Rights & Battled Discrimination

“On the final day of #BlackHistoryMonth I wanted to make sure I show my support to Colin Kaepernick #ImWithKap #BHM Know Your Rights Camp Nike #TrueTo7” Russell wrote on Facebook in February 2019.

“Russell is revered as one of the greatest civil rights advocates American sports, and the country as a whole, has ever seen,” the Celtics wrote. “Throughout his playing days and all the way up to the present day, Russell has continually pushed for equality and has never shied away from speaking his thoughts. And when he speaks, everyone listens.”

Russell’s contributions to society have not gone unnoticed. In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Russell with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest honor an American civilian can receive. In 2013, the city of Boston unveiled an interactive statue for the legacy of Russell in City Hall Plaza.