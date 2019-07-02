Brazil vs. Argentina: Starting Lineups, TV Channel & Time for Copa America

Brazil takes on Argentina in the Copa American semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Telemundo. Fans without Telemundo can also watch the match on ESPN+, which requires a $4.99 a month subscription. We will be updating this page with the official starting lineups once they are released.

The Brazil-Argentina winner will take on Chile or Peru on Sunday, July 7. If Brazil is able to advance, it would be a home match for them with Sunday’s final in Rio. Brazil manager Tite spoke about their gameplan against Argentina.

“We spoke not only of the individuality of Argentina,” Tite said, per Goal.com. “They have grown in collective terms as well. The collective enhances individuality. You don’t cancel out Messi, no, you can slow his actions, but you cannot neutralize his actions. Just as [Philippe] Coutinho does not neutralize himself, [Roberto] Firmino, David Neres. They will, at some point, be decisive.”

Brazil is 45-25-39 all-time against Argentina, per 11v11.com. The teams have split their last two matchups with Brazil winning 1-0 in the Superclasico on October 16, 2018.

Messi Called the Fields in Brazil “Very Poor”

Lionel Messi has not been pleased with the field conditions in Brazil during Copa America. After Argentina’s most recent victory, Messi noted that the ball feels similar to a “rabbit” in that it has been difficult to control.

“Yes, it’s been a very level and complicated Cup,” Messi told The Rio Times. “There’s more dispute than play. Field grounds are very poor, unfortunately. The ball seems like a rabbit, and it bounces everywhere, it’s difficult to control. It’s a shame that the Americas Cup is being played on such fields. It doesn’t help the play. You get a fastball, you get the first kick, and it’s a bad kick. You can’t drive the ball. However, that’s what we get. We adapted to it. It was a good win.”

Messi went on to admit that his play during the tournament has not been up to his normal standard.

“The truth is that this is not my best Americas Cup, which I expected, but, as I said, you can’t play much, like attacking, doing something different, and there are many players at the front, too,” Messi explained to The Rio Times. “However, the important thing is that we won, we have to move on.”

Here is a look at the projected starting XI for Brazil and Argentina.

Brazil’s Projected Starting Lineup vs. Argentina

Here is a look at Brazil’s projected starting lineup, per 365 Scores. Brazil is expected to go with a 4-3-3 formation.

POSITION PLAYER GK Alisson D Filipe Luis D Thiago Silva D Marquinhos D Dani Alves M Coutinho M Casemiro M Arthur F Everton F Firmino F Jesus

Argentina’s Projected Starting Lineup vs. Brazil

Here is a look at Argentina’s projected starting lineup, per 365 Scores. Argentina is expected to go with a 4-3-1-2 formation.