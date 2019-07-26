Greedy Williams Is Proving His Worth With Cleveland Browns [WATCH]

Greedy Williams did not run with the first unit on the opening day of Cleveland Browns training camp.

That likely won’t last long.

On the second day of camp on Friday, Williams has a pair of interceptions against quarterback Baker Mayfield, one being a sprawling snag while in coverage on Odell Beckham Jr.

A day earlier, Terrance Mitchell ran with the Browns’ top unit and head coach Freddie Kitchens said it’s an open competition for the corner spot opposite of second-year Pro Bowler, Denzel Ward.

Rookie corner Greedy Williams picks off Baker while manning OBJ. “Greeeeeedy….” pic.twitter.com/41OKEwOsPB — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 26, 2019

“We make a decision going into training camp of how we are going to start. You can’t play but 11 at a time, and that is who ended up out there first,” Kitchens told reporters. “There are a lot of positions that people may have penciled in, but we are competing for these jobs. Hell, (Terrance) Mitchell is not going anywhere. He is going to be here and he is going to compete. T.J. Carrie is going to be here. They are going to compete. Greedy is not going to just get handed the job.”

Williams impressed the Browns veterans, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who spoke about Williams in his post-practice presser.

“He’s getting his hands on the football,” Landry said. “I know that he has the skillset to be able to play on this level.”

Greedy Williams a Star in the Making for Browns

Williams got reps with the first unit during minicamp and showed off his coverage skills there as well. He hauled in a pair of interceptions during one of the practices and had a good showing after what was a somewhat rocky offseason at OTAs and rookie camp.

Kitchens offered some support to the young corner prior to minicamp that helped.

“I tell guys all the time, especially that position, you are going to get beat some, but you have to play the next play,” Kitchens told reporters at minicamp. “Greedy did a good job of pushing through that. That is what the NFL is about.”

Williams has big goals for his NFL career, which he shared this offseason with Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot after going a visit with the rest of the Browns the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I remember my first game, caught an interception and I said, when I get to the NFL level, I want to be a Hall of Famer,’’ Williams said. “My job isn’t finished until I have a gold jacket. It’s just one of those things me and my stepdad just sit down and talk about.’’

Greedy Looking Like a Steal for Browns in the Draft

At one time in the draft process, Williams projected a top 5 pick. However, the LSU standout eventually fell into the second round, where the Browns could swoop him up.

One of the major knocks on Williams in the draft was his unwillingness to make contact and tackle. However, Browns general manager John Dorsey did not sound one bit concerned about the issue following the draft.

“I have no problem with his tackling,” Dorsey said. “He’ll get you down. Corners are paid to cover.”

If Williams does wrangle a starting corner spot, the Browns would have a bright future going forward at the corner position with Ward there as well. As a rookie, Ward made the Pro Bowl, grabbing three interceptions.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Releases the Ultimate Browns Hype Video