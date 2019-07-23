Baker Mayfield Posts Perfect Motivation for Browns Season [LOOK]

Baker Mayfield’s first year with the Cleveland Browns was record-setting. He’s hoping Year 2 is historic.

The Browns’ gunslinger took to Instagram to issue some motivation for the team’s training camp, which opens up on Thursday.

“Year 2 loading,” Mayfield wrote. “Ride with us Cleveland.”

In just 13 starts, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The Browns finished 7-8-1 as Mayfield set the record for touchdown passes by a rookie, which was previously held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

Mayfield was especially outstanding down the stretch with Freddie Kitchens, now the head coach, calling the plays. As the Browns reeled off five wins in their final seven games, Mayfield ranked third in touchdown passes (17), fourth in passer rating (108.4) and first in yards per attempt (8.86) among those with 200-plus passes.

The Browns just missed out on the postseason, but are hoping Mayfield and Co. can help break an NFL-worst 16 season drought.

Mayfield has had a busy offseason, getting married to his now wife, Emily, and seeing a new No. 1 target in the passing game come to town when the Browns and general manager John Dorsey swung a blockbuster deal with the New York Giants to land Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ was loving the post from his quarterback, writing in the comments: “Take us home!”

Baker Mayfield Draws Huge Praise from Brett Favre

In a recent interview with Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre came out and said Mayfield and defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes remind him of how he played during his storied 20-year career.

“There’s no question that the sky is the limit for Baker,” Favre told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com in a recent interview. “And, yeah, I think his style of play, and I’ve heard the same thing about [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes, and I agree with both, that their styles of play — if you had to pick a former player — would certainly match up to my style.”

Favre went on to explain the intricacies of his style of play and how it relates to the NFL’s two brightest young QBs.

“It’s a play-action fake that you’ve never seen before or a flip, underhand pass or diving over three defenders or ducking your head and getting the extra yard,” Favre said. “Those are the type of things that are the unexpected that will become, at some point, maybe expected with a guy like Baker or Mahomes.

“Playing [quarterback] the way I played and the way Baker and Mahomes play is they just kind of have that added little sixth sense.”

Baker Mayfield Expected to Have MVP Caliber Season

Big things are expected out of Baker and his arsenal of weapons, which includes Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, tight end David Njoku and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt out of the backfield.

Some even have Mayfield pegged as an MVP favorite. NFL.com’s Adam Schein put quarterback Baker Mayfield high on his list of MVP candidates, behind only reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

“Mayfield won’t fail. He can’t fail. He has the talent, moxie, work ethic, accuracy and leadership skills to push the Browns to the playoffs,” Schein wrote of Mayfield.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady, Michael Jordan Keep Browns QB Baker Mayfield Motivated

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!