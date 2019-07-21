Brett Favre Heaps Praise for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The way Baker Mayfield plays makes Brett Favre feel like he’s watching film from his heyday in the NFL.

In a recent interview with Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Hall of Fame quarterback came out and said Mayfield and defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes remind him of how he played during his storied 20-year career.

“There’s no question that the sky is the limit for Baker,” Favre told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com in a recent interview. “And, yeah, I think his style of play, and I’ve heard the same thing about [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes, and I agree with both, that their styles of play — if you had to pick a former player — would certainly match up to my style.”

Favre went on to explain the intricacies of the comparison a little more.

“It’s a play-action fake that you’ve never seen before or a flip, underhand pass or diving over three defenders or ducking your head and getting the extra yard,” Favre said. “Those are the type of things that are the unexpected that will become, at some point, maybe expected with a guy like Baker or Mahomes.

“Playing [quarterback] the way I played and the way Baker and Mahomes play is they just kind of have that added little sixth sense.”

Brett Favre is a Huge Baker Mayfield Fan

In his first season in Green Bay, Favre started 13 games, going 8-5 in those contests. He threw for 3227 yards, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Favre would go on to start every game the rest of his career, and he currently holds the ironman streak of 321 games started, including playoffs.

Favre seemingly watch Mayfield closely during his record setting rookie year, In just 13 starts, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The Browns finished 7-8-1 as Mayfield set the record for touchdown passes by a rookie, which was previously held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

Mayfield was especially outstanding down the stretch with now head coach Freddie Kitchens calling the plays. As the Browns reeled off five wins in their final seven games, Mayfield ranked third in touchdown passes (17), fourth in passer rating (108.4) and first in yards per attempt (8.86) among those with 200-plus passes. Mayfield proved he was worth the No. 1 overall pick and put to bed any concerns about his less than prototypical size.

“What matters is can the guy win, will the guys love him, will they rally around him?” Favre said. “And Baker certainly will score highest in something that is paid the least amount of attention to when it should be the first and most important thing that you’re judged and graded on.

“Baker Mayfield is one of those guys that, barring some freak injury, will have a long and illustrious career and will make people forget about Cleveland being in the doldrums for so long. I think he will be the reason that we don’t look at Cleveland like we’ve looked at Cleveland.”

Odell Beckham Stands by Baker Mayfield-Brett Favre Comparison

New Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the first to voice the Baker Mayfield, Brett Favre comparison, saying in an interview with GQ: “He’s Brett Favre — he’s going to be a Hall of Famer.”

After spending some time at minicamp and in the offseason catching ball from Mayfield, OBJ couldn’t deny the similarities between the two.

“I watch football. I really, really watch football,” Beckham told reporters at minicamp. “And that is a good comparison in my eyes. I loved Brett Favre growing up and Baker has a lot of similarities to him. You put the highlights together and it looks the same.”

Beckham and Mayfield have been working on their connection this offseason, first at minicamp and then in some workouts on the West Coast in advance of Mayfield’s wedding.

“I’ve watched Baker since Oklahoma … he’s got an arm,” Beckham said. “I have to get adjusted to the speed. He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching them from him the first day it was completely different.”

