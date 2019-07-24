Browns Break Silence on Kareem Hunt’s Offseason Incident

The Cleveland Browns are not worried about Kareem Hunt, although general manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed that they both sat down with the running back following an offseason incident that put him in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

On July 1, TMZ released a video Hunt speaking with police following an alleged incident at a Cleveland bar. A Cleveland police spokeswoman told Heavy there was not a police report following the incident, and it was later revealed to be a “small argument” with one of his friends.

However, it still wasn’t a good look for the Browns running back, who is already serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy stemming from a disturbing incident where he was caught on video kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

John Dorsey, Freddie Kitchens Speak on Kareem Hunt

During their opening training camp press conference on Wednesday, both Dorsey and Kitchens spoke of the fallout from the ordeal.

“We understood what the facts were,” Dorsey said. “He understands there’s no guarantees in life. He’s working his fanny off on the field and off-the-field as well.”

Kitchens echoed those sentiments, saying that they’re focused on the long-haul with Hunt.

“It’s never been harder to be a player in the National Football League,” Kitchens said. “Everything they do is under a microscope and with the advancements of social media and all that kind of stuff, every little thing — doesn’t matter how little or how small — it’s always going to made into a bigger deal. Kareem is always going to have our support. We are going to continue to support him just like we do every player we have. I’ll reiterate that we want them to be a better person 50 years from now and still be able to sustain and be successful in life instead of just worrying about right now.”

Both Kitchens and Dorsey attended Hunt’s baptism this offseason, surprising the running back with the strong show of support.

“It was about Kareem as a person,” Kitchens said. “That’s where it’s going to start with us. I’ve said that from the get-go.”

Kareem Hunt’s Expectations with Browns

Hunt is on a second-chance deal with the Browns and has been thankful that Dorsey — who drafted him in 2017 with the Chiefs — brought him to Cleveland.

“The only way is my actions, so just going to take it day by day,” Hunt told reporters at OTAs. “I got to earn people’s trust back and my actions are going to show.”

On the field, Hunt’s numbers are gaudy. In his first two seasons, the Toledo product racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was on pace to again before being let go by the Chiefs.

Hunt will work alongside second-year running back Nick Chubb in the Browns backfield, giving the team one of the most lethal 1-2 punches in the league.

