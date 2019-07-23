Odell Beckham Addresses Rumors That He’s Gay

Odell Beckham Jr. has heard all the rumors and the gossip, but the star wide receiver can only laugh at the wild speculation about his life and sexuality.

Various stories have popped up through the years that painted Beckham as a closeted gay man. For the most part, the former New York Giant and now Cleveland Browns star wide receiver has stayed quiet on the issue, going about his business. But in a recent bombshell interview with GQ, Beckham addressed those rumors and how he’s handled them.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this,” Beckham told GQ’s Mark Anthony Green. “Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation.”

Green mentions to Beckham in the interview that he felt those kind of stories contributed to homophobia in the black community, a sentiment the wide receiver agreed with.

“Even like little videos where they see me leaned back or something, they’ll say that I’m looking at a guy’s ass. And I’m like, ‘Bro! You don’t even know where my mind is at.’ It was just a lose-lose. They’d see me with a white woman and be like, ‘Why don’t you be with any sisters?’ I have no problem with any race. Love is love. If you’re attracted to somebody, you’re attracted to somebody. There was such a stigma built up, [as though] I don’t like my own women. It’s like, no, I don’t like anybody who annoys me.”

Beckham has dealt with all kinds of double-standards since landing in the spotlight, but says there’s a reason that people don’t see him out with women often.

“I always try to keep my personal life my personal life,” he said. “I feel like I don’t owe that to anybody.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to do Big Things with Browns

Beckham has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL since being drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. He’s hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games and wants to do even bigger things with the Browns this season.

Beckham will now be catching balls from young gun Baker Mayfield, who OBJ has noted as being much different than his former QB, Eli Manning, who he openly criticized for his fading ability to go downfield.

Mayfield has not shown any degree of unwillingness to go deep and he and Beckham seem like the perfect pairing. In just 13 starts, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The Browns finished 7-8-1 as Mayfield set the record for touchdown passes by a rookie, which was previously held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

“I’m so excited about the opportunity that I have to be in Cleveland!,” Beckham said.” I think it goes for everything I stand for when I talk about legendary. The Catch was cool. It was legendary, in a sense. But legendary is going to Cleveland and trying to win a championship. And I have to go back to this comment because I said something recently about being the Patriots: Who does not get into this game to be 11-and-5 or 12-and-4 every season, to win their conference, to win the championship, to go to the Super Bowl? What else would you do this for? Every year at the Giants, when they’d ask me, “What are your goals this year?” I would say to win a Super Bowl. There’s no sugarcoating it. Even if you feel like your team can’t do it, the goal is to win the Super Bowl. I don’t understand what else I’m playing for. Playing to have a good season? No, bro. I’m trying to win the Super Bowl.”

