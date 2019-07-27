Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Makes 1-Handed Catch Look Too Easy [WATCH]

It’s not a surprise that Odell Beckham Jr. is making headlines at Cleveland Browns training camp. If anything, his superb plays and eye-opening catches are flying a bit under the radar, largely because it’s what many expect from the star wideout. But during Saturday’s practice session, one play Beckham made deserves more than a tip of the cap.

During a pitch-and-catch session between the quarterbacks and wide receivers, Beckham made a one-handed grab which was impressive. But as we’ve seen so many times before, he made it look far easier than it surely was, as Cleveland.com’s Hayden Grove revealed.

This OBJ guy is unreal… Watch this catch. #Browns pic.twitter.com/0vxOT06QZZ — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 27, 2019

Beckham’s play through the early stages has brought plenty of praise, and it’s apparent that he and quarterback Baker Mayfield have already built a strong rapport. The duo will be fun to watch in 2019 and beyond, especially if the early results are any indication.

Odell Beckham Jr. Making Waves at Browns Training Camp

Beckham hit the ground running when training camp got underway, and even his first grab was one which turned a few heads. As the Browns revealed on Twitter, it came in the form of Mayfield hitting his wideout with a great pass on a catch which OBJ, once again, made look easy.

Through the early stages of his time with the Browns, Beckham hasn’t shied away from making his feelings known about Cleveland’s young signal-caller. As Beckham told reporters following a recent practice, he’s excited to team up with Mayfield and cites that the two already have a connection from the last offseason.

“I am excited to be able to play with Baker,” Beckham said. “Like I said, we talked all last offseason, joked with each other, laughed and now here we are. I’m excited to get to work.”

