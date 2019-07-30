Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Immortalized With Browns-Themed Beer

The Cleveland Browns seem to have tapped into something special this season, and one local brewery in the area is taking notice.

Willoughby Brewing recently released a beer that will be a favorite of Browns fans all season long called “OBJ Juice,” which is a shoutout to Cleveland wide receivers and good buddies Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis “Juice” Landry.

Here’s how the brewery describes the beer.

“A juicy New England IPA, blessed with Sabro hops in anticipation of a season in prime time.”

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Are the Perfect Combo for Browns

If the beer goes down as smooth as Landry and Beckham are on the field, Willoughby Brewing will be selling out in a hurry. The duo were college teammates at LSU and formed a special bond.

Beckham was drafted by the Giants and Landry by the Dolphins, and while both found NFL stardom, they never expected to play together again.

“I feel like a little kid, how much excitement I have to be back with this guy who changed my life forever,” Beckham said during his training camp press conference. “He’s truly inspired me to be who I am, be the man that I am. This is one of the best men that I know in my entire life. Just to be reunited with him feels great.”

Landry had the reality hit him at training camp after he saw Beckham in the huddle and then making a highlight reel catch.

“Then he caught the pass on the sideline. He comes back, juggled the one on the sideline, gets his knees down, and it’s like, ‘This sh– is real for me,” Landry said Friday after the second training camp practice. “It’s real now because with those types of plays, with each play, other guys around, myself included, understand that the level of play just went up that much more and we’ve got to pick it up.”

Expectations for Beckham, Landry With Browns

Beckham has made the Pro Bowl in three of his five seasons, but he has missed a combined 16 games the last two seasons with injury. Beckham has hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games.

No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons than Landry, who’s racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career on 481 receptions.

They will be catching balls from Browns second-year QB Baker Mayfield, who is trending in the right direction after a stellar rookie season.

In just 13 starts last season, Mayfield quickly establishing himself as a star in the league. The former Heisman winner threw for 3,725 yards and broke the rookie touchdown record, accounting for 27 passing scores. He’s even attracted attention as an MVP contender.

While some will point to the “only one ball” argument, Beckham and Landry should both enjoy some space on the field and big numbers in the box score. Defenses will have to decide which Pro Bowl receiver they want to stop, while also accounting for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the running game.

