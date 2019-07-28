Odell Beckham Goes Through Insane One-Handed Catch Routine [WATCH]

Ever wonder how Odell Beckham Jr. got so good at one-handed catches?

The answer is easy: hard work.

Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com published a video of Beckham putting in work, pulling off 67 straight one-handed grabs with no gloves. Check out the crazy video below.

OBJ putting in work after practice. Caught 67 in a row before the drop at the end of this video. #Browns pic.twitter.com/H3DoIBFqHK — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 28, 2019

Beckham was traded to the Browns in a blockbuster this offseason, giving quarterback Baker Mayfield a certified star as his No. 1 wide receiver. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He has made the Pro Bowl three-times and has plans to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Odell Beckham Wants to Win Big with Browns

What propelled OBJ in the super star category was his legendary one-hand touchdown catch in 2015 that will go down as one of the craziest highlights in NFL history. Beckham recently reflected on what he refers to as “The Catch” in a GQ article. He said right after the game he saw his followers on Instagram almost instantly go up more than 100,000.

“I was like, This is crazy. And then the next week, going into practice, 200K. It was going at a rate that I was like: If you were to ask me five years ago if I would’ve had 13 million followers on Instagram, I would’ve told you, “Nah—no way I would have 13 million followers,” Beckham said.

OBJ did note, however, that he wants to be known more than for just spectacular catches. He wants to win and he want to do it with the Browns.

“The Catch was cool. It was legendary, in a sense. But legendary is going to Cleveland and trying to win a championship,” he said. “And I have to go back to this comment because I said something recently about being the Patriots: Who does not get into this game to be 11-and-5 or 12-and-4 every season, to win their conference, to win the championship, to go to the Super Bowl? What else would you do this for? Every year at the Giants, when they’d ask me, “What are your goals this year?” I would say to win a Super Bowl. There’s no sugarcoating it. Even if you feel like your team can’t do it, the goal is to win the Super Bowl. I don’t understand what else I’m playing for. Playing to have a good season? No, bro. I’m trying to win the Super Bowl.”

Beckham Combines Forces With Jarvis Landry

Shortly after, fellow star wide receiver Jarvis Landry got in on the action with Beckham, doing his own version of the drill and making the tough catches look very casual.

Landry might get overshadowed by Beckham at times in the media, but he’s a star in his own right.

In his first year in Cleveland, Landry led the Browns with in every major receiving category but touchdowns. He collected 976 yards and 81 catches, which were 25 more than the next closest (Antonio Callaway at 56). He also led the team with a whopping 149 targets.

Since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2014, Landry has racked up 5,014 yards on 481 receptions — a number that puts him in a league of his own. No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons in the league.

READ NEXT: Urban Meyer Reveals Head-Scratching ‘Concern’ About Baker Mayfield