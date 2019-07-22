Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony React Wildly at Son Kiyan’s Basketball Game

Carmelo Anthony isn’t the only hooper in his family getting attention this summer.

His son, Kiyan Anthony was the talk of the town over the weekend at the USBA Hoops Nationals at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

For those tardy to the party: The USBA National Tournament is the premier youth basketball tournament in the country for boys grades 2nd-12th.

The top teams in the U.S. compete in a 5 day long tournament concluding with a championship game in which the National Champion is crowned.

Anthony, now 12 years old, hit two shots 3-point shots of his life in the 6th grade championship game in a video that was captured via Basketball Society Online.

Back in February, Overtime posted a highlight video shocasing his skills.

USA Today wrote a piece following the Overtime highlight video and noted Anthony’s exceptional ball handling skills for an 11-year-old and impressive court vision for his age.

Carmelo Anthony posted video of his son’s game on Instagram back in April.

At the beginning of this clip, Kiyan can be seen showing his strength in the paint, as he gets through a defender who’s close to the rim. In another part, he dribbles from midcourt and drives to the hoop for an uncontested layup.

The video also shows the preteen sinking a long-range jump shot and sending a nifty pass to one of his teammates.

Then later, the 6-foot-8 forward is seen giving his son’s team a pep talk at what appears to be a crucial moment of the game. “This is when it gets real,” ‘Melo tells them.

After the video was shared, people flooded the post with positive words, in the same way they did under the jab step clip.

“Goat Inna Making,” one person wrote.

“That boy puttin in major work dang he got some go juice man super nice #melo7,” wrote another.

“Got a sniper like his dad. If he keeps it up he’ll make it where his dad did NBA,” a third person theorized.

There was also someone who saw Kiyan’s skills firsthand and said he’s also good in tense moments.

“Saw this kid hit a buzzer beater in Yonkers he is the real deal,” that person wrote.

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played NBA basketball since November.

While he’s been away from the game, he’s been spending a ton of time going to his son’s games.

The 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets last summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until a mound of LA losses occured.

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me in April.

“You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”

“I don’t know if they remember how good of a player he was and still is,” Blake Griffin told Landon Buford last season.

“Sometimes it’s the situation. It sucks to see as a basketball player to see people act [as if] he is something [that] he is not.”

“He’s a great player,” New York Knick, Lance Thomas told me in December.

“He’s a great teammate, most importantly he’s a great human being and he’s always been a great advocate for the NBA as a brand. So I just want him to get back on a team and play the sport he loves that’s paved a way for him and his family, and he just loves to play basketball, so I really want him back on a team.”