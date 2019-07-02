Are Chiefs’ Fans Actually Some of the Worst in the NFL?

Every fanbase in the NFL is unique. Some are rowdy, some are calm, some are die-hards while some ride the bandwagon. The never ending debate is which fanbase is the best? Even though there is no right or wrong answer to this question, one can assume which teams are near the top. Mike Lewis from Emory University got it wrong.

Lewis is a marketing professor at Emory University who put together a data-driven list of which fanbases are the best. The Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were the top five according to Lewis. It is not crazy to say that neither of those teams deserve to be in the top 10, let alone the top five in the NFL.

One question that anyone who follows the NFL should be asking is where are the Kansas City Chiefs?

Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report put out an updated list that made much more sense. At the top of his list were none other than the Chiefs. Lewis had Kansas City ranked 31st on his list. Let’s dive deeper into understanding why the Chiefs have the best fans in the NFL.

The Chiefs do not have bandwagon fans. This is a team that has not won a championship since 1970 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Even with Patrick Mahomes emerging as a superstar, the bandwagon is closed. The true fans remember the days of Tyler Thigpen, Brady Quinn, and Matt Cassel. Fans in Kansas City love their team and city.

Pure knowledge of the game is present in Kansas City. It is not like going to a game where the home fans are just there as a stereotype. Chiefs’ fans are old fashion. There is a reason that Arrowhead Stadium is one of the toughest places to play. In 2014 in a game against the Patriots, fans at Arrowhead registered a record 142.2 decibels, according to the Guiness Book of World Records.

To answer the question, do the Chiefs have some of the worst fans in the NFL? No. It is proof that data-driven analysis does not accurately judge NFL fanbases. The Chiefs are on the road for the first two games of the season. If you are still skeptical, tune in week three when Kansas City hosts the Baltimore Ravens for their home opener.