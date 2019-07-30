Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Carted Off Practice Field With Apparent Leg Injury

Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field on Tuesday with an apparent leg injury. He was seen leaving the field in the front seat of a medical cart after taking a hit from cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Tyreek Hill is headed out of practice in the front seat of the cart. Looked like he injured his right leg on a PBU Bashaud Breeland. pic.twitter.com/rnADIa8EMe — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2019

Hill, who was recently cleared by the NFL, was greeted with cheers on Saturday when practices began. He is a vital part to this Chiefs’ offense. There is no word on the severity of his injury yet.

It was a long offseason for Hill. The NFL recently decided not to suspend Hill in connection to alleged child and domestic abuse allegations. This incident dates back to Hill’s days at Oklahoma State. He was dismissed from the team in 2014.

The Chiefs suspended Hill from all team activities in April when the first set of recordings were released between Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal. A second set of recordings were released in July where Hill denies his involvement in the incident. The NFL had access to the full recording from the beginning, and ultimately decided not to penalize Hill after several meetings.