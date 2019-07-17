Cleveland Browns Ticket Demands Are Hitting Historic Numbers

Anyone looking to go to a Cleveland Browns home game this season better act quick.

The Browns have sold out both season and single-game tickets for their eight regular season home contests, and the prices on the secondary market are skyrocketing at historic rates as the demand increases.

Data provided to Heavy by SeatGeek shows that the average resale price for Browns tickets went up a whopping 83 percent from last season, from $121 to $225. The site said the home game tickets are the hottest they have seen in Cleveland since they started tracking the secondary market in 2010.

Browns tickets were the 31st most in demand at this time last year, but they jumped up to 14th this year. This is due to the Browns’ hefty expectations heading into the season, with Baker Mayfield headlining a roster chock-full of top-tier talent. In the passing game, Mayfield will be looking for his new No. 1 wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., as well as Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

In the backfield, second-year running back Nick Chubb will get the majority of work through the first eight weeks before Kareem Hunt joins in on the action. Hunt — the 2017 NFL rushing leader — was released by the Chiefs and placed on the commissioner’s exempt list last fall following news that he was involved in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel. Browns general manager John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt during his time in Kansas City, decided to give the running back a second chance. Shortly after the pickup, it was announced that Hunt would be banned for half of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The defense has some big names as well, including young Pro Bowl talents Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

What Cleveland Browns Games Are Seeing the Most Demand

The Browns home opener against the Tennessee Titans is Cleveland’s most demanded ticket since tracking began in 2010. Ticket prices to see the Browns kickoff the season are averaging $276.

Here are the other Browns games seeing a high demand:

Vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sept. 22):$250

Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 14):$250

Vs. Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 13): $222

SeatGeek noted that four of the Browns five most demanded games since 2010 are for this season. The lone outlier is the team’s home opener last season against the Steelers.

The cheapest ticket out there right now is to see the Browns host the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 24. Those are going for just $133, half the price of the season-opener.

And it’s not just Browns home games that are seeing a spike in price. Ticket prices for Cleveland away games are up 38 percent and on average fans will pay $67 more to watch the Browns.

