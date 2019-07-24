Dak Prescott Contract: Cowboys’ Updated Timeline Revealed [Report]

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s contract has been one of the biggest stories of the offseason. It is now reported that the team and Prescott should have a deal in place at training camp.

This was reported by NFL Network reporter Jane Slater:

A source informed on #Dak talks also tells me the #Cowboys are optimistic a deal gets done at training camp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 24, 2019

The team arrives in Oxnard, CA on Thursday.

Prescott’s Contract

Prescott’s amid contract negotiations as his rookie deal expires at the end of this season. Prescott’s set to make just over $2 million this season.

During a recent interview with USA TODAY’S Jori Epstein, Prescott said:

“It’s important for all these guys to get every bit of their worth,” Prescott said. “I want to see Zeke the highest-paid. I want to see Amari the highest-paid. I want to see myself up there. And I don’t think any of that is too far-fetched. Because at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, a year or two later, you’re not going to be the highest-paid. That’s just the way the game goes.”

A max deal would peg him on a list that includes Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Kirk Cousins. All have been paid $28-35 million.

It’s tough to make the case for Prescott with an offense that needs Elliott’s presence to load the box with defenders. Elliott’s ability to draw defenders helps Prescott succeed as a game manager.

There’s no question that the Cowboys will try to remain as balanced as possible. A full offseason with Amari Cooper will pay dividends in the passing game and could prove Prescott’s worth. If he can’t be successful with Cooper, then the price tag isn’t worth it for the Cowboys.

However, it’s in the best interest of the Cowboys to at least pay Prescott middle-tier money. At the end of the day, Prescott knows other teams might be leery to pay him a max deal. The Cowboys really have all the leverage in the world here.

