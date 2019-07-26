Third Cowboys’ Player Featured on NFL Top 100 Players of 2019

The Dallas Cowboys have been cleaning up on NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2019 with eight total picks and just three revealed by the end of the “70-61” edition. Cornerback Byron Jones was the first one off the list at 97th, followed by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch at 74th.

Next on the list is wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Contract Negotiations

Cooper is reportedly in no rush to get his extension done. He’s letting the market settle itself out with the contracts of Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones, New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas, and Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill.

But more importantly, he reported to camp in Oxnard, CA without any drama.

The Cowboys are also dealing with looming contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Once one of these players signs a deal, the rest of the dominos should fall as the team sees how much the first deal cost them. Those three players are crucial to the Cowboys’ success this season, however, if it’s too costly they might not be able to retain all three of them.

NFL Network premieres a new episode each day for the next six days with 10 players at a time. Tomorrow’s episode will feature Top 100 players, 60-51 and starts at 9 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Social Media Dropping Hints Ezekiel Elliott’s Their Guy

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!